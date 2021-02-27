Virginia Woolf, Toni Morrison, Judy Blume, Maya Angelou, and Harper Lee.
These women — and so many more — changed the narrative of culture, one page at a time.
In celebration of Women’s History Month and these groundbreaking authors, Sawyer Free Library is going all out to provide texts and events for readers to enjoy. Women’s History Month begins Monday and ends March 31.
The library, 2 Dale Ave., has collaborated with local women leaders to share books written by female authors that they love.
The results are a mix of close to 100 titles, including classics, new discoveries, and more.
The full list of "What She’s Reading" can be found at sawyerfreelibrary.org.
In addition to the number of titles for readers to peruse, the library will host a virtual screening of the documentary "Left on Pearl" presented by The 888 Women’s History Project on Saturday, March 20, from 2 to 4 p.m
The documentary tells the story of a highly significant but little-known event. Grassroots feminist organizers occupied Harvard-owned Memorial Drive for 10 days during a 1971 International Women’s Day protest.
With contemporary interviews, archival photos, and TV news footage, this lively documentary follows the movement as women vocalized the necessity of equal pay and access to child care, birth control, and many of the hopes, triumphs, conflicts, and tensions of Second Wave feminism.
The viewing will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmakers Susan Rivo and Iftach Shavit.
Registration for this event can be found on the library’s webpage, at http://bit.ly/3swpVkB
Sawyer Free Library also produces curated booklists and holds educational and celebratory events for Black History Month in February, Asian Pacific American Heritage Month in May, LGBT Pride Month in June and Hispanic Heritage Month in September.
New quadricentennial coin, program
In preparation for the city’s quadricentennial, Gloucester400 has a new offering.
Now available for purchase are new larger commemorative coins. Each 3-inch coin features the winning design by Beth Swan and comes in a beautiful box for $150.
Like their 1.5-inch, high-relief counterparts, the bigger coins are minted in antique bronze by Medalcraft Mint of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and can be purchased at The Brass Monkey, 85 Main St.
Five hundred of the smaller coins have already been sold for $40 each and now 500 more are also available. All proceeds benefit the city’s 400th Anniversary celebration in 2023.
Speaking of the quadricentennial, the Gloucester400 Organizational Partners Program aims to bring together locals who are able to pledge their support to work together on behalf of the anniversary celebration.
“Working with the entire community to produce a successful quadricentennial is essential,” said Laura Ventimiglia, the Gloucester400 executive director. “Looking ahead to 2023, our initial organizational partners share our collaborative nature, appreciation of Gloucester’s history, and excitement about the city’s future. We look forward to working closely with them and other interested organizations to carry out a celebration that is worthy of our 400-year history.”
The Gloucester400 Organizational Partner Program establishes an agreement between Gloucester400 and the participating partner to jointly promote the work that each does for the City of Gloucester, thereby bringing attention to their fine contributions. Further, promoting each other’s activities and events that commemorate the City’s quadricentennial mutually raises awareness and drives engagement towards initiatives that serve to celebrate Gloucester’s 400-year history. This happens in the form of marketing and outreach by each organization to their respective memberships, communities, and constituents on behalf of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration.
Partners may also host or sponsor a commemorative event or project, although they are not required to do so.
As of February, Gloucester400 has attracted 22 organizations who are willing to join the program.
Current partners are:
1623 Studios
Annisquam Village Players
Backyard Growers
Cape Ann Animal Aid
Cape Ann Finns
Cape Ann Media Productions
Cape Ann YMCA
Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce
Gloucester Adventure, Inc.
Gloucester Cultural Initiative
Gloucester Marine Genomics Institute (GMGI)
Good Morning Gloucester
Greenbelt - Essex County's Land Trust
Hammond Museum, Inc.
LEAP for Education
Manship Artists Residency & Studios
Ocean Alliance
Pathways for Children, Inc
Rockport Music
The Open Door
The Sawyer Free Library
Wellspring House
Organizations interested in participating are invited to contact Ventimiglia at gloucester400stories@gmail.com.
Ferrante on Ways & Means
State Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, D-Gloucester, was appointed last week by House Speaker Ron Mariano to serve as vice chair of the House Committee on Ways and Means. Ferrante will work closely with Chairman Aaron Michlewitz in crafting the $45 billion state budget for fiscal year 2022.
“I am honored to join Chairman Michlewitz as we work to navigate the uncharted waters of guiding Massachusetts through the fiscal effects of the pandemic while creating a pathway to put us back on the road to prosperity,” Ferrante said in a prepared statement. “Representing the 5th Essex District, and previously serving as the House chair of the Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, gives me a unique perspective and foundation to help ensure our traditional industries, like fishing, are supported while investing in the people and the future of our Commonwealth.”
As House chair of Economic Development and Emerging Technologies, Ferrante crafted the last legislative session’s $626 million economic development bill that addresses the economic impact of COVID-19, works to equitably address the housing crisis, strengthens Massachusetts competitiveness, and creates pipelines to higher paying jobs and careers for Massachusetts residents.
“Representative Ferrante’s background and expertise both in economic development and the needs of our working families will be a tremendous asset in crafting the House’s budget with Chairman Michlewitz,” Mariano said. “As we face a daunting economic recovery, Chair Ferrante’s acumen and intelligence will be crucial on House Ways & Means to shaping the future of the commonwealth.”
Ferrante has represented the 5th Essex District — Gloucester, Rockport, and Essex — in the Massachusetts House of Representatives since 2009.