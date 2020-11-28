The city clerk’s office in Gloucester will have limited hours for walk-in services starting Monday.
The clerk’s office, one of the city's busiest service departments, will have limited walk-in hours and will be conducting the majority of services by appointment only in order to limit those coming in and out of the office, and to reduce wait times and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
This change will be in effect until further notice and walk-in hours will only be available on Thursdays from 2 to 6 p.m. A full list of services and options available, may be found at https://bit.ly/2JhjsIU or by contacting the office at 978-281-9720 during business hours.
Residents are asked to plan accordingly, and may experience significant wait times including socially distanced queuing outside of City Hall.
“During the election season, the office transitioned to appointment-only and it worked out well in allowing us to get requests and process them ahead of time, reducing the length of time someone is waiting in the office,” City Clerk Joanne M. Senos said.
Additionally, residents are strongly encouraged to conduct all city business online when possible or to call ahead for an appointment.
All City Hall visitors will need to check in upon arrival and provide their name, phone number and the department they are visiting. If necessary, this information will be used for contact tracing efforts. Visitors must wear a mask or face covering both inside and outside of City Hall, and will also be asked to use hand sanitizer before proceeding to their designated department office.
“We are open and committed to providing the essential services that the residents of Gloucester expect and deserve while also conducting business in a way that protects the health and safety of our entire community,” said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. "Thank you to all for your cooperation and understanding.”
Those with additional, general questions may contact the city clerk’s office at 978-281-9720 during normal business hours or through the sity’s online contact form.
Chamber auction
Today is the last day to bid on international and local travel experiences, fun and fanciful gifts and dining opportunities, and services of all types in the 33rd annual Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce's fundraising auction.
The chamber's goal this year is to share a portion of the proceeds with those Cape Ann businesses most impacted by the pandemic.
Bidding at the online auction, https://bit.ly/3q5KGTK, closes at 7 tonight. Immediately afterward, the chamber will go Live on its Facebook page to announce the big winners, draw r raffle winners and hear from auction leaders as part of a short fundraising appeal.
Purchased items will be available for pick up at the chamber, or local delivery. The chamber's destination partners and local community businesses have made their certificates flexible given the COVID-19 public health crisis, however, if there is a problem, please contact the chamber at 978-283-1601 or Sara@capeannchamber.com.
Hospital visiting
Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals have updated their visitor policy as COVID-19 is once again on the rise across Massachusetts.
"We understand the importance of being able to visit a patient while they are in the hospital, however, we have put temporary visitor restrictions in place to help protect our patients and staff from COVID-19," the hospitals said in a statement.
At this time, no visitors are allowed, except in very special circumstances, including critical care and/or compassionate care situations and those with designated support persons, the hospitals said. Individuals meeting these exceptions will be screened and must wear masks at all times while onsite.
The most up to date information may be found on the hospitals' website, https://www.beverlyhospital.org/locations--services/patients--visitors'-guide.
Cribbage play
The Magnolia Cribbage League will try to reinvent itself in the era of COVID-19.
League members will meet Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 6:30 p.m. in the Magnolia Community Center & Library, 1 Lexington Ave.
Each week, play will be limited to the first 10 people who come. The Magnolia Community Center requests a $25 donation from each player per quarter. Face masks required.
Anyone interested in play is asked to come and sign up and discuss how this league will go forward. Tina Latassa may be contacted for details at tlatassa@gmail.com or 978-729-0083.