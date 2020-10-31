The city temporarily closed the ballot drop boxes at Gloucester's City Hall on Friday afternoon through Sunday morning.
After receiving an advisory from the state Secretary of State's Office, the drop boxes at City Hall will be unavailable through 10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1.
After 10 a.m. on Nov. 1, voters can drop off their cast ballot in the drop boxes located on the Warren Street side/
Haunted house
If you missed getting tickets to one of this month's haunted happenings at Hammond Castle or just want to get of the house to see something spooky, you might want to do a drive-by on Perkins Road.
There, Linda Rose, who worked at the castle on the haunted tours and other events there, has gone over the top decorating her Perkins Street yard for Halloween.
You'll find plenty of skulls and skeletons of all types, witches, and plenty of spiders spinning their webs on her porch.
Art kits, buoy painting
Cape Ann Art Haven, 180 Main St., resumed its after school classes in September. Although it is at 50% capacity due to the novel coronavirus, the classes are very popular, and the kids are really enjoying themselves.
"We've even been able to add in a couple of socially distanced slime events," reported Traci Thayne Corbett, executive director.
To follow up on its spring srt kits, Art Haven staff decided to provide a new Halloween-themed art project each week of October. The free kits were for mask and T-shirt costumes, painted pumpkins, creepy paper lanterns, and scary scratchboard.
Corbett wished to send a big thank you to Wolf Hill Garden Center and The Institution for Savings for their help with the pumpkin kits.
Art Haven continues to collaborate with the Cape Ann YMCA and Gloucester Housing Authority, Corbett said, and have also added Pathways for Children and Pondview Village to the fun. She said staff produced 175 art kits per week this month.
"In addition we are providing a weekly program of video art tutorials and art kits to O Maley Academy this fall," she added.
And in the run-up to Christmas, Art Haven will offer buoy painting sessions every Saturday in November. The buoys will be used to decorate the downtown Christmas Lobster Trap Tree. Parents may pre-register children online at www.arthaven.org.