Talk of the Times: Cruise celebrates seas, sustainability

Seaside Sustainability will host its second “A Sip for the Sea” this Saturday, Aug. 3, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. aboard the Seven Seas Whale Watch boat, the Privateer IV.
The event was timed to coincide with World Oceans Day in June but was postponed due to inclement weather.
The event will include food from local eateries, music from DJ David Alger, a cash bar, and views of the sunset over Gloucester Harbor. Additionally, there will be 50/50 and silent raffles with the chance to win lots of local products, services, and other goods. Boarding is at 6:30 p.m. with a 7 p.m. departure. This is an all-ages event. Tickets are $40.
“‘A Sip for the Sea’ is meant to bring together our local community in support of World Oceans Day,” said Eric Magers, executive director of the nonprofit Seaside Sustainability. “We look forward to a fun evening that celebrates the importance of sustainable, clean waters to towns and cities everywhere.”
Seaside Sustainability, which was founded in Gloucester in 2017, is dedicated to ocean sustainability and education through action, working at the local, state, and national level. The members want to involve the community and students in project-based learning.
Initiatives include the adoption of modern ocean-cleaning technologies, advocating for single-use plastics bans, invasive species mitigation, and curriculum development which includes its award-winning Green Scholars program. The organization is also poised to launch a National STEM Honor Society in the fall.
For tickets and more information, visit www.seasidesustainability.org.
Mary Poppins taking flight
Two weeks ago, the city of Gloucester opened its annual outdoor HarborWalk Summer Cinema series with the lovable Walt Disney elephant “Dumbo” taking flight across the portable screen at the waterfront I-4, C-2 site.
Next week, it will be Mary Poppins’ turn.
The city’s own film series continues Wednesday, Aug. 7, with a free outdoor showing of “Mary Poppins,” the 1964 Disney film that starred Julie Andrews and comedian Dick Van Dyke. The musical fantasy collected 13 Academy Award nominations and reeled in five Oscars, including one for Andrews as best actress. It also spawned such colloquialisms as the exclamation “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious.”
The screening, sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank, will be shown on the 65 Rogers St. site beginning at dusk. The screening also features a food court, with several vendors offering food and beverages for the whole family.
After next week’s showing, remaining films will include “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” to be screened on Aug. 14, and presented by Cape Ann Veterans Services, and “Pirates of the Caribbean” on Aug. 21, presented by Maritime Gloucester.
“Our movie series is a great way for families to come out and enjoy a film under the stars throughout the summer,” said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken. “Thanks to our wonderful sponsors, we are able to host this free, family, fun activity downtown, and I’m grateful for their support and partnership.”
The series is designed for all ages to enjoy, and to help promote the HarborWalk as both a civic space and a destination for residents and visitors.
Extinction ‘funeral’
Sunbathers at Good Harbor Beach on Sunday may experience a protest like no other, with a “funeral procession” slated to take place calling attention to the climate emergency and the role of industrial civilization in the sixth mass extinction.
Those taking part will be Gloucester residents and supporters with a group called Extinction Rebellion, an international mobilization for “non-violent disobedience against criminal inaction on climate change.” There are local chapters around the world.
Mourners will be dressed in black, carry coffins, play drums and other instruments, and sing funeral dirges and original songs.
“We are facing an unprecedented global ecological crisis,” the organization stated in a press release. “The government is not taking action to protect us or our children. The time to act is now. We are gathering people power. This is a educational and recruitment event.”
The event is Sunday, Aug. 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at Good Harbor. For more information, visit https://xrmass.org, and www.facebook.com/ExtRebMA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.