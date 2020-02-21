Talk of the Times: Firefighters climbing 789 steps to fight lung cancer

Photo courtesy Gloucester Fire Department Gloucester firefighters raised more than $3,000 for the American Lung Association during the 2019 Fight for Air Climb. This year's team hopes to do the same. Last year's climbers were, from left, Lt. Chad Mota, firefighter Alison DeMeule, Firefighter/EMS Coordinator Jon Sanger, firefighter Jack Brancaleone, Capt. Jim Burke, now retired Assistant Chief Tom Aiello, and firefighters Nick Aiello, Jim Hannon, Tom Aldrich, Mike Mitchell and Charlie Scola.