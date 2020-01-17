Some of Gloucester’s finest will be on the ice Tuesday night at TD Garden when the Bruins take on the Vegas Golden Nights.
For the fifth year, city firefighters will celebrate their Gloucester Pride Night by taking in the game. Six members of the Gloucester Fire Department color guard — Lt. Tom Sayess and firefighters Sean Ellis, Andrew Pierce, Patrick Legro, Nick Aiello and Joe Johnson — will display the flags for the national anthem, said firefighter Mike Chipperini, who organizes the event.
“We started off in 2016 with 18 guys and now we’re doing 40 this year,” Chipperini said. “Basically we take the train, everyone wears their Class As (uniforms) to honor the color guard except the retirees, we have a bite to eat across the street (from the Garden), and then we go down below to get ready.”
Among the 40 current and retired firefighters attending will be five from the Rockport Fire Department, Chipperini said. “We invited them because they help us out a lot,” he said.
“It’s a really good time. We don’t get together like this all that often, except for funerals, so this is a positive thing, a nice time,” he said. “It’s prideful for Gloucester as a whole, for us and for those watching on TV, to see Gloucester uniforms on the ice.”
Chipperini will help organize the color guard downstairs at the Garden where they’ll meet the Bruins’ new anthem singer, Todd Angilly, before going up and presenting the flags during the anthem.
When Gloucester Fire presented the colors at a Bruins home game in January 2018, Rene Rancourt sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” and posed for pictures with the guard members. Rancourt, who sang the anthem before Bruins games for more than 35 years, retired in May 2018.
Dog Park goes green
Earlier this year, the Friends of Gloucester Dog Park decided the park would go green. And while winter’s here, the effort to keep it that way goes on.
Inspired by the city’s ban on single-use plastic bags, the board of the Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park voted unanimously to adopt a more Earth-friendly approach. In August, the Friends began stocking only compostable bags in the several dog waste bag dispensers that are located throughout the Dog Park, which is situated inside Stage Fort Park off Hough Avenue.
“Let’s face it, poop bags are a necessity,” said the group’s chairperson, Lori Viator. “Dog owners must pick up after their pups.”
She said board members had talked about switching for a while, but it took time to find a bag that was strong and reliable, and could fit into the existing dispensers at the Dog Park.
“We are only using the biodegradable bags now, and we’re committed to stocking them going forward,” she said.
The Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park is an all-volunteer group that maintains the Dog Park through volunteer help and financial donations, which leads to a downside to the new green bags: they cost more green, too. The biodegradable waste bags are twice as expensive as the regular bags. The Friends of Gloucester Dog Park usually spends about $1,200 per year on pet waste bags. This year, they will need to spend $2,400 on bags to keep the Dog Park supplied, board members said.
If you would like to make a donation to defray the costs of the better bags, send a check to Friends of the Gloucester Dog Park, P.O. Box 6, Gloucester, MA 01931, or donate online at www.gloucesterdogpark.org. If you’re interested in volunteering at the Dog Park, email gloucesterdogpark@gmail.com.
“For us, we just want to be proactive on this issue,” said Michael Orie, a member of the Dog Park board. “We are hoping the Gloucester Dog Park can be a role model for other dog parks around the country to become more environmentally conscious as well.”
Adventure on the big screen
A Danvers film producer will screen a documentary about Gloucester’s flagship at the end of month.
“The Story of Gloucester’s Adventure Schooner” will be shown at 1:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at the Peabody Institute Library, 15 Sylvan St., Danvers. The hourlong showing is free.
The film is just one of a dozen about local history, events and even ghosts produced by Dan Tremblay of Danvers, who has been making local documentaries, including “Gloucestermen,” for more the past 40 years.
On Friday, Jan. 31, at noon, he’ll show “History of Danvers State Hospital” at Tapley Memorial Hall, 13 Page St., Danvers.
Tremblay used to show his films at Hollywood Hits in Danvers every Tuesday and Thursday but now shows them in libraries and other venues. He often stays for a discussion after with the audience.
Other films of his related to Cape Ann are “Schoonermen,” “Schooner-Building in Essex,” “Cape Ann Tales,” “Whalewatching and Tuna Tournament off Gloucester,” “Olde Essex Burial Ground,” “The Pinky Schooner Ardelle,” “Salem Light to Gloucester,” “Olde Automobiles Built in Essex County,” “Parade of Sails,” “Olde Essex County Trains,” “Hammond Castle Tour,” and “Ghost Tales.”
Information and schedules for screenings are available on Facebook at Heritage Films Theater, calling Tremblay at 978-777-2711 or emailing dh.tremblay@outlook.com.
