This Tuesday, the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is hosting its annual Economic Outlook Forum, an event it's held for more than 30 years.
This year's virtual forum will focus on the topic of the year-long COVID-19 pandemic: the state and local response to date, and the path forward in the coming months to reopening and recovery.
Panelists are Mike Kennealy, state Secretary of Housing and Economic Development; Marylou Sudders, state Secretary of Health and Human Services; and Jill Cahill, community development director for the City of Gloucester.
The speakers will offer perspectives and insights regarding the economic prospects for the Commonwealth and Cape Ann in the coming year.
Kennealy is responsible for advancing the Baker-Polito administration’s agenda to create economic opportunity for residents, collaborative leadership in communities, an environment that supports job creation and business growth, and new housing for residents through targeted investments.
Sudders oversees 12 agencies and MassHealth, with a combined budget of $24 billion and 22,000 public employees delivering essential services that touch the lives of one in four state residents. In March 2020, she was appointed by Gov. Charlie Baker to lead the state’s COVID-19 Response Command Center.
Cahill works closely with the Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, developing and implementing plans, policies and programs to coordinate the physical group and economic development of the city.
The virtual forum will take place Tuesday, March 9, from 8 to 9 a.m. Limited slots for joining in are available. The forum is free for members and $10 for nonmembers.
More information and registration is available by visiting http://bit.ly/3bkJHde on contacting the chamber at 978-283-1601.
The forum is sponsored by National Grid, Atlantic Fish & Seafood, Cape Ann Savings Bank, Johnson O'Connor, and The Manchester Cricket.
'Narrow Edge'
An award-winning book by a Gloucester author is reaching a new audience.
Deborah Cramer's "The Narrow Edge: A Tiny Bird, an Ancient Crab, and an Epic Journey," first published in 2015, was recently translated into Chinese. The book deals with the challenges facing migratory shorebirds and horseshoe crabs along the fragile coast. Her research took her to the far ends of the earth. Cramer provides a first-hand account of the migration of the red knots from the beaches of Tierra del Fuego at the southern tip of South American to the Arctic — a 19,500-mile route. Her account portrays both loss and resilience, the tenacity of the birds, and the courage of the people who give them safe harbor.
China Dialogue Ocean recently spoke to Cramer about the book, the translation of which it says comes at a critical time.
"China has just launched a sweeping campaign to restore nature along its shorelines damaged by industrial development, pollution and aquaculture. Migratory birds and their important stopover sites are belatedly under more stringent protection, with key habitats listed as World Heritage sites," author Gao Baiyu said on ChinaDialogueOcean.net.
Cramer spoke about what more can be done to save interview can be found threatened shorebirds and the shores the they depend on in China, the U.S., and elsewhere. The interview can be found at http://bit.ly/3eaNKuk.
Get your Grow Bag
Backyard Growers is offering a unique alternative for those who are unable to plant outside.
The local nonprofit is now selling Grow Bags, a unique and affordable way to grow veggies outside on a patio, balcony, doorstep, or really anywhere that gets sun.
"We wanted to provide an alternative to actual raised garden beds for people who live in apartments and didn't have access to space they can easily grow in," Backyard Growers' Program Director Corinne Lippie said.
These bags come in multiple sizes — three to 25 gallons — and are well-suited for growing cucumbers, leafy greens, eggplants, peppers, summer squash, and tomatoes.
Those interested in purchasing a bag can shop online at Backyard Growers' store at https://www.backyardgrowers.org/shop/p/felt-grow-bags or call 978-281-0480.