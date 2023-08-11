The community-based nonprofit Gloucester Fishermen Athletic Association has set aside money to start a scholarship in memory of its founder and friend, Dick Wilson, who died in July. In announcing the new scholarship, the association said Wilson was a believer in doing what he called “good-ness,” and made a difference with his philanthropy and volunteerism in countless ways in the community. Among his good deeds, he spearheaded the GFAA’s fundraising drive that led to the renovation of Newell Stadium at Gloucester High School.
The GFAA also pointed out that “the hallmark of Dick’s life was doing good deeds, big and small, and he made Gloucester better along the way. He had a knack for seeing a problem, coming up with an idea on how to fix it, and getting people to help him make it happen. He was an inspiration to many and had a profound impact on Gloucester and the people that call Gloucester home.”
The GFAA is offering the scholarship to a graduating high school senior with the amount to be determined annually.
Half of the scholarship will be for the recipient to get started in his or her next chapter of life, and the other half will be for the recipient to use to do “good-ness” in Gloucester.
The association added that Wilson was not a big fan of paperwork or rules, so it is going to honor that with this scholarship. More details will be shared during the upcoming school year.
To make a contribution to the scholarship, checks may be mailed to: GFAA, attn: Scholarship, P.O. Box 3010, Gloucester, MA 01930; or Venmo @GFAA01930.
Back-to-school food drive
Mayor Greg Verga said City Hall is hosting a Back to School Food Drive to benefit The Open Door, which will distribute the items.
The donation bin can be found inside City Hall. Some of the most needed items include healthy snacks, juice boxes, breakfast cereal, and granola bars.
“This is a small way that we can support our neighbors and community members; please consider donating if you are in the area or able,” Verga posted on his official Facebook page.
Music with the Mayor, live!
Speaking of the mayor, when Verga is not running the city, you might find him running his fingers over the frets of a bass guitar.
The host of an award-winning show highlighting local Cape Ann musical talent on 1623 Studios called “Music with the Mayor” will be performing at the SeniorCare Cookout at Stage Fort Park scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 11:30 a.m.
Seniors can reserve a spot by calling the Rose Baker Senior Center at 978-325-5812, or by signing up at the senior center at 6 Manuel F. Lewis St.
Verga said the bass player for Millie and the Half Nelsons cannot make the SeniorCare picnic so the band asked Verga to sit in on bass. The mayor has also been asked to sit in on a song with the Billy Joel tribute band Captain Jack & The Strangers during the Gloucester Rotary Club‘s free Centennial Summer Celebration Concert at Stage Fort Park this Friday, Aug. 11, from 6 to 10 p.m.