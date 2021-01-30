"I haven't been this excited about a movie for so long. I hope that it will create a tidal wave," one of its stars, Marlee Matlin, told the Los Angeles Times.
Variety’s Owen Gleiberman was effusive, calling the film a “gem.” "The film is so enthrallingly well-acted, that you may come away feeling grateful that this kind of mainstream dramatic craftsmanship still exists.”
They're talking about "CODA," which opened the Sundance Film Festival in Utah, albeit virtually. The film is about the Rossis, a fictional fishing family in closeknit Gloucester. The film follows daughter Ruby and her deaf parents and brother as they struggle to keep their business afloat and their dreams alive. The term CODA refers to “children of deaf adults.”
Besides Matlin, the movie stars Emilia Jones, Troy Kotsur, Eugenio Derbez, Daniel Durant, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, Amy Forsyth, Kevin Chapman, and Gloucester fisherman Paul Vitale's dragger Angela + Rose.
If you happened to head down toward the end of Commercial Street in August 2019, you would have been greeted by a 10-by 20-foot painted sign hailing the building at 108-110 Commercial as the home of Cape Ann Processing Co. The hand-painted sign, which featured a blue, white and gold color scheme and a lighthouse alongside its lettering, was added to the building as part of the "CODA" production, property owner Sam Parisi, a retired fisherman and longtime advocate for the fishing industry, told the Times back then.
Parisi thought the colorful sign was “pretty neat.”
Also making appearances are the Jodrey State Fish Pier, the Steel Derrick quarry in Rockport and a Pratty's sweatshirt, sported by Kotsur.
Variety said the film sparked a bidding war with Netflix and Apple Studios among the fighters. It also said the film has award potential.
PPE from Rotary
Local Rotary clubs, including Gloucester, and Rotary International collaborated to recently deliver a $44,950 grant to nonprofit Care Dimensions, the state's largest hospice and palliative care provider, to be used for the purchase of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for its frontline workers.
“Care Dimensions is grateful for Rotary’s support of our work providing hospice and palliative care in more than 100 communities by funding critical personal protective equipment for our staff who are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Patricia Ahern, Care Dimensions president and CEO. “We know it was a massive team effort.”
This Rotary Foundation COVID-19 Global Grant is the first of its kind for local Rotary clubs.