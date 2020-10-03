All 48 Gloucester firefighters are taking part in aerial ladder truck training at the Halyard Apartment complex on School House Road, which is under construction.
Chief Eric Smith said the firefighters have been divided into three groups that either trained 16 hours over two days this week or will train later this month.
The training was to take place this spring but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is being facilitated by the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. Upon completion, firefighters will earn their aerial operator certification.
The course is partly funded by a $424,000 Assistance to Firefighters Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) awarded to the department in 2019. The chief said in a prepared statement that the grant will also help fund emergency vehicle operator training later this month and pump operator training tentatively scheduled for November, March and April. The training complies with National Fire Protection Agency standards.
The emergency vehicle operator-advanced program involves 16 hours of training and the pump operator program involves 40 hours of training.
The grant paid for 90% of the aerial operator course, and the City of Gloucester paid the remaining 10%.
"This training is only possible because of the grant we received, thanks to the hard work of our lead grant writer, Capt. Jamie Santos, and Firefighters Alison DeMuele and Sander Schultz, who also assisted in applying for these funds," Smith said in the statement. "Mayor (Sefatia) Romeo Theken and the city have also been tremendously supportive, and it's training opportunities like this that allow us to continuously better our services and provide the best possible response in an emergency."
Electronics, bike recycling
An electronic, appliance and bicycle recycle day will be held on the grounds of Our Lady of Good Voyage, 142 Prospect St., on Saturday, Oct. 3, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Masks will be required at the event, which will be held rain or shine. Cash or checks will be accepted as payment.
These items may brought to the parking lot:
No fee: Cables, keyboards, car batteries, cell phones and all bicycles.
$5 per small item: Computer towers, scanners, VCRs, copiers, DVD players, stereo equipment, lighting, vacuums, answering or fax machines, speakers, compact disc players, circuit boards, radios, modems, word processors, fans, video equipment, game consoles, Xbox, etc., tape players, typewriters, anything with a plug and more.
$10 to $20 per item: Dishwashers, dryers, stoves, microwaves, lawn mowers, dehumidifiers, snow blowers, vacuum, small engine items, etc.
$15 to $40 each: Glass monitors, flat panel monitors, televisions, etc.
$20 to $40 each: Refrigerators.
$10: Empty propane tanks, weight sets, etc.
Questions may be directed to Dennis Wood at 508-277-7513.
$25K tickets for sale
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce is still hosting its annual October cash give-way but has taken the game to Facebook Live.
The Virtual $25,000 Game offers 12 chance to win; grand prize is $10,000, second prize, $5,000, third prize, $2,500; six prizes of $1,000 each; and three prizes of $500 each.
A few tickets, including for the chamber’s 50/50 raffle, are still available at the chamber, 24 Harbor Loop, or online at https://capeannma.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/20024.
Tickets to enter the $25k game are $100 each, and include the opportunity to win a door prize — two bottles of wine, Cape Ann glass tumblers, or a Monopoly Deluxe Classic Edition game.
The game’s gold sponsor is real estate agency Engel & Völkers - By The Sea.
The ticket-pulling ceremony will be held on Facebook Live at https://fb.me/e/34p3y7zSi on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 5 to 5:30 p.m.