Talk of the Times: Gloucester Police receives $24,930 grant

The Gloucester Police Department has been awarded a $24,930 grant for traffic enforcement and other work to reduce vehicle crashes, Chief Edward Conley announced earlier this week.
The grant was awarded by the state Executive Office of Public Safety and Security’s Office of Grants and Research from National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) grant money.
"We're incredibly thankful to have been awarded this funding, which will make a direct impact in supporting traffic enforcement and roadway safety efforts here in Gloucester," Conley said. "In particular, I'd like to thank Sen. Bruce Tarr and Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante for their continued support of our department and our community."
The grant was part of $7.8 million in funding that the Baker-Polito Administration awarded to more than 160 law enforcement agencies across the state last week to provide access to equipment and strengthen training, crime prevention and enforcement initiatives across the Commonwealth.
The NHTSA provided $3.2 million to fund traffic enforcement campaigns, safety equipment, and non-enforcement activities to help reduce vehicle crashes and the resulting injuries and loss of life.
Also receiving grants were Rockport Police, which will use its nearly $30,000 in grant funding for new dispatcher software and additional traffic safety operations; Essex Police, which will use its $39,385 to purchase of new portable radios for the department; and Manchester Police, which will use its $12,000 for traffic operations.
Giving spirit
Re/Max 360 Gloucester is calling its Thanksgiving, Season of Giving food drive a major success thanks to all who participated.
The Gloucester real estate agency was able to providing a monetary donation of $810 to The Open Door in Gloucester; load up and drop off a truckload of food donations to Beverly Bootstraps, which serves Beverly and Manchester families; and give $1,225 to the Boy & Girls Club of Lynn, which it used to provide more ths 85 Thanksgiving meals to needy families.
"Thank you again to everyone who participated by donating non-perishable food times and or making a monetary donation," the office said in a statement.
Winter lights
A custom-designed Google Drive map and downloadable brochure are now available for the first Winter Lights on Cape Ann celebration.
This scenic drive showcases more than 150 places on Cape Ann lit up to help all celebrate the joys of the season.
The Google Drive pap and brochure highlight participating locations in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester. The month-long show continues daily from 4 to 10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
More information, the map and the brochure may found at https://www.discovergloucester.com/winter-lights-cape-ann/First Annual