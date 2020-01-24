"Crypsis," a sci-fi survival thriller shot on location in Gloucester, will have a special premiere screening this Sunday, Jan. 26, at 2 p.m. at the Regent Theatre, 7 Medford St., in Arlington.
The film was written and directed by Massachusetts native Paul Anthony Rogers. He and a number of cast and crew will be available to talk to audience members at a casual reception following the film.
Set mainly on the fictitious Harker Island, long rumored to be home to a bloodthirsty creature, the film is about a group of friends who make a bet to see who can survive camping on the island for a night. The teams are immediately established: Justin (Taylor West), Eric (Jordan Mitchell-Love), and Brandon (Mike Armata) versus Ethan (Eddie Nason) and Josh (Anthony Hoang, a well-known Boston-area stunt man). The strange creature terrorizes their every move with sound being their biggest enemy.
Rogers was born and raised in Saugus, but spent five years in Hollywood learning his craft. He came up with the idea for "Crypsis" around six years ago and shot the film around three years ago.
He chose Gloucester because he wanted an area that was both close to the city and that would work with the film’s aesthetics, including coastal land, interior woods, and an island.
The movie is Rogers' first feature-length film. He's made several shorts, mostly made in New England. His drama short "Daylight" was shot on the North Shore, as was the comedy "Unholy Matrimony." "Wired" was shot in Vermont.
Tickets to the "Crypsis" screening are $11 in advance online at www.regenttheatre.com, and $13 on the day of the show at the Regent Theatre box office. More information about the film can found at evolutionaryfilms.com/crypsis.
Celebrate the robot Marty
Stop & Shop’s resident hazard detector Marty is turning one and the century-old grocer will host a first birthday party for the robot this Saturday, Jan. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gloucester store at 6 Thatcher Road.
Marty is described as the "tall, googly-eyed robot that roams Stop & Shop stores searching for spills and potential hazards."
To celebrate with the community, select stores are throwing Marty a birthday party, complete with birthday cake, crafts for kids and in-store giveaways. In addition, customers are encouraged to take photos with Marty and share on social media with #martyparty and dance his favorite move — the robot!
Since traveling from Badger Technologies in Kentucky in January 2019, Marty has been used to identify hazards and spills on the floor, them notify store associates in both English and Spanish, who then take corrective action. This allows associates to focus on customers. On average, Marty spots 40 spills and potential hazards at each store every day, according to a press release.
Additional information about Marty can be found at martyatstopandshop.com.
Clothing company steps up
A clothing company will use some of its proceeds to help a Gloucester nonprofit in its mission to improve the health of oceans.
StepChange Clothing launched of its ecommerce site, www.stepchangeclothing, and partnerships with three nonprofit organizations, Gloucester-based Seaside Sustainability, FORCE BLUE, and Ocean Habitats, last week.
The Florida-based clothing company said proceeds from each sale of its socks and performance shirts, made from recycled bottles, will go directly to the three nonprofits to fund their efforts.
“We believe that every important achievement begins with the first step and every forward is a meaningful one,” said Kevin Hall, StepChange co-founder, in a prepared statement. “When combined, each our choices everyday to be more sustainable can create a wave of positive change to our environment.”
“StepChange Clothing helps us raise awareness to the challenges our oceans are facing. Their socks and shirts re-purpose recycled plastic, fund efforts to improve our oceans and are super comfortable — a sustainable trifecta,” said Eric Magers, executive director of Seaside Sustainability.
Seaside Sustainability's initiatives include facilitating the adoption of modern ocean-cleaning technologies, advocating for single-use plastics bans, which it has done in all of Cape Ann's communities, mitigating invasive species and developing the award-winning education curriculum, Green Scholars.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.