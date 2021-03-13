Talk of the Times: Gloucester stars in country music video

It finally landed, a country music star's newest video, filmed right here in America's Oldest Seaport.
Kenny Chesney's "Knowing You" was filmed this past fall, released Friday morning, and was trending in the Top 20 on Youtube by the evening. It opens on a foggy day out on the Dog Bar breakwater, and, well, let him say as he did on Twitter: One thing about this video I love is the way you can feel the settings. Whether in Gloucester, Mass. or the Virgin Islands, each location was selected because it feels the way these emotions actually feel."
The song is about loss and feeling alive with right person, and moves from black and white scenes to color and from Gloucester to sea to St. Croix, Virgin Islands.
"To me, the people who touch your life in profound ways are everything, so this song and this video are for them," Chesney said in another tweet.
Beside the Dog Bar and Eastern Point Light, in the video Chesney and his real-life boat captain Ben — the singer owns a yacht — are seen as fishermen on local dragger FV Orion, and playing his guitar at Pratty's Cape Ann Vets on Parker Street.
The lovely sailboat is the Kai, which spent some time in a Gloucester boatyard getting a facelift before sailing south and appearing in the video.
Chesney is no stranger to Gloucester. Rumor has it that Chesney made it a point to visit Cape Ann's Marina Resort in 2019 because he is big fan of "Wicked Tuna" and its where quite a few of the show's captains dock their boats. He also chose Mile Marker One as a "Best Bar At The End Of The World" on his Sirius XM No Shoes Radio show and spent at least an afternoon on the deck drinking rum.
The video was directed by Shaun Silva of Tacklebox Films.
"Knowing You" is the fourth single off Chesney's 2020 album, "Here and Now," which is also the name of title track, which became his 31st No. 1 hit.
Speaking of videos
On March 20, the Climate Arts of the Cape Ann Climate Coalition will premiere "Without Just Grounds," a video by Lisa Smith, featuring the artworks of the late Rockport artist Elaine MacGray Starrett.
The video “Without Just Grounds”, features Starrett reflecting on her “deep concern for the protection of open space and natural resources” and the series of paintings that she created in response to her concerns. The series of eight , 6-foot-high paintings represent native wildflowers that are precariously rooted in photomontages of severely degraded Cape Ann landscapes. “There they become the speakers for everything in nature that is displaced or denied its natural heritage.”
The event, which is scheduled to run from 5 to 6 p.m., will also include a panel where Starrett's daughter Dr. Amy Bower, an oceanographer at the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, will be joined in conversation by Cape Ann environmental 3-D artist Sinikka Nogelo and the nationally-known public artist Mags Harries. The discussion will be moderated by Climate Arts Action member Axel Magnuson.
Those interested in attending this Zoom event can register at https://towngreen2025.org/rsvp
On a more somber note
On the eve of the one-year anniversary of a declaration of a state of emergency in Massachusetts due to the COVID-19 pandemic, members of Gloucester's COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team gathered at an art exhibit in memory of those lost to the disease on Cape Ann.
There have been 41 COVID-19-related deaths in Gloucester since the pandemic began.
Several members of the COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team visited a temporary, outdoor art exhibit at the Cape Ann Museum Green at 13 Poplar St. on Sunday. The exhibit, crafted in partnership by the City of Gloucester, Cape Ann Museum and nonprofit LuminArtz, opened officially to the public Thursday and closes Sunday.
"Our city and the greater Cape Ann community has, along with the world, suffered great loss over the past year. Our COVID-19 Contact Tracing Team witnessed first-hand the ramifications of this disease on our community. This art installation comes at a time where we, on one hand, soberly recognize the one-year anniversary of this pandemic and on the other, are more hopeful than ever as people continue to receive their vaccinations," city Public Health Director Karin Carroll said. "I am tremendously proud of the countless hours and tireless work our team has done to help our community through this difficult time, and this exhibit is a well-timed opportunity for us all to collectively reflect and heal."
"We deeply appreciate the Cape Ann Museum's thoughtful, intentional creation of this memorial, and their kind gesture in inviting us to visit before its official opening," COVID Planning Section Chief Carol McMahon said. "Each and every one of us felt a calling to do this work and help our community through this historic, devastating event. It is sobering, but comforting, to see those we lost here on Cape Ann remembered."
The Contact Tracing Team, established in February 2020, has included about 20 contact tracers over the pandemic's course. Team members conduct contact tracing, support those in isolation or quarantine, educate the public about the pandemic, support various city businesses and organizations as they close and reopen, communicate public health guidance and pandemic-related expectations and have planned and prepared for vaccination clinics. The team is composed of longtime members of the Gloucester Health Department, local medical professionals and, over the summer and during remote learning, school nurses.
The visit to the memorial was the first time the city’s Contact Tracing Team has gathered together in-person.
Visiting the Sunday were McMahon, nurse supervisors Bridget Nelligan and Szilvia Vanderberg, clinical supervisor Cindy Juncker, Dental Center administrator Diana Edgar-Moloney, team administrator Carol Mondello, nurses Cynthia Johnson, Eileen Matz and Sally Rich, and school nurses Janet Dickinson and Kim Cameron.
School nurse Leora Ulrich and nurse Cally Tibert also served as members of the team.
The Cape Ann Museum's COVID-19 Memorial features a video installation by LuminArtz, the Cape Ann Cairns Memorial and the Gloucester Memorial Quilt. Visitors are required to make a free appointment to visit the exhibit, open today and Sunday, March 14, from 12:30 to 8 p.m. each day. A timed visit may be reserved at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-cape-ann-museum-covid-19-memorial-tickets-141537651927.