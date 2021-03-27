Parking on Main Street will be in shorter supply than usual on Monday and Tuesday.
Beginning Monday, the city will begin installing new handicap ramps on Main Street, according to the Department of Public Works.
"No Parking" signs will be installed ONLY in the parking spots near these ramps to allow enough room for the installation.
On Monday and Tuesday, the contractor will cut out all of the ramps.
On Wednesday the contractor will start installing the new ramps beginning at Main and Pleasant and move toward the West End.
As each ramp is completed, the "No Parking" signs at each ramp will be removed.
This work is expected to take two weeks to complete, Public Works said.
Art on show
A new show featuring the works of two Cape Ann artists will open at a Gloucester next week.
"A Line in the Sand," featuring interpretations of Cape Ann's seaside by Gloucester artist Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco and Rockport artist Leslie Heffron, opens Thursday, April 3, at the Jane Deering Gallery, 19 Pleasant St.
The show runs through April 30. As the gallery's capacity is three persons at a time during the COVID-19 pandemic, appointments are encouraged during or outside of hours which are Thursdays through Saturdays from 1 to 6 p.m.
Ganim-DeFlaco has created a new line of jewelry for this themed event — dramatic pieces of sea glass outlined in leather which break a design barrier in their wake. The artist is also showcasing her collection of one-of-a-kind hair accessories and jewelry that are the foundation of her Cape Ann Designs.
Over the past year, Heffron — from her perch on Pigeon Cove — observed the daily work of local lobstermen, capturing the essence of their toil and expressing their experience in acrylic paintings of both abstract and realistic renderings.
Ganim-DeFalco is a member of the Cape Ann Artisans and a founding member of the seARTS Wearable Art Group. Her work is featured in the book "Passion for Sea Glass." Since 2002, she has maintained a studio on Cape Ann.
Heffron, a graduate of the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, onsiders herself a large-scale colorist and is particularly interested in how colors interact with each other on a surface. Her work has been exhibited at the White Housein Washington, D.C,; the Allentown Art Museum, Allentown, Pennsylvania; and in numerous galleries throughout the U.S.
The show be also be seen at janedeeringgallery.com.
Busy dog
It was an eventful week for Ace, the Gloucester Police Department's community resource dog.
The $16,000 bill for him and his training, which the department had vowed to pay back to the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation for Autism, was closed out with a $5,000 grant from Essex County District Attorney Jonathon Blodgett's office. The department had raised the rest.
He spent some time in the Gloucester school and at the Brown's Mall headquarters of the police Community Impact Unit.
He modeled for a photographer wearing a new patch Gloucester officers are selling to benefit the Flutie Foundation.
And he was on hand with his handler, School Resource Officer Pete Sutera to receive a check for $500 from Eastern Propane for the Kops-n-Kids program.
Under the Kops 'N' Kids banner, the Community Impact Unit has started an online gaming platform for children to connect with school resource officers and provided bikes, scooters, skateboards, helmets, clothing, food, and games to kids in need.