The fifth annual Gloucester Harvest Music Festival takes place next Saturday, Sept. 14, and organizers are eager to share the line-up.
Taking the stage will be Zepparella, Hayley Jane, The Big Takeover, Jenny Dee & the Delinquents, Jamie Lynn Hart, Hillary Klug and Alexandra & Josh.
The event, which takes place at 65 Rogers St., the I-4, C-2 site along the Gloucester Harbor Walk, runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Proceeds from the concert benefit the Addison Gilbert Citizens Fund, which is used to guarantee the continued existence of a full service hospital on Cape Ann.
Organizers have dedicated this year’s music festival to the memory of Gloucester native son Brian Tarr (1951-2018).
Tarr was a longtime supporter of the Addison Gilbert Hospital Citizens Fund and understood the importance of providing surgery at Addison Gilbert Hospital, said Carol Pallazolla, an organizer.
"Brian exemplified the best of us. He was honest in his convictions and had the ability to understand and promote ideas that would, at day's end, improve the quality of life for many," she said. "Brian’s contributions and commitments to the Gloucester school system, its students, their parents, teachers and employees were significant. As Al Swekla’s young protégé, he became a teacher and he grew to love his career and he advanced in it to become assistant superintendent of Gloucester Public Schools."
No coolers will be allowed but there will be food vendors, a beer garden and activities. Chairs or blankets are encouraged.
Admission is $20 and children 12 and younger are free. All police officers, firefighters and Emergency Medical Service providers as well as U.S. military veterans and active service members will be admitted free with valid ID.
The event is held rain or shine. For more information, visit gloucesterharvestmusicfestival.com.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is seeking interested volunteers to fill vacancies on a number of city boards, committees and commissions.
Volunteers selected to serve in these groups aid local government’s ability to serve residents, businesses and visitors. The panels are established under state laws, the City Charter and its code of ordinances, and the purpose, duties, and authority of each are determined by these state and local laws. Members are appointed by the mayor and are approved by the City Council for specified terms.
The following boards, committees and commissions are accepting applications:
· Animal Advisory Committee
· Archives Committee
· Capital Improvement Advisory Board
· City Hall Restoration Commission
· Clean City Commission
· Clean Energy Commission
· Committee for the Arts
· Conservation Commission
· Council on Aging
· Disabilities Rights Commission
· Dogtown Preservation Commission
· Fisheries Commission
· Historical Commission
· Human Rights Commission
· Open Space Committee
· Records Management Advisory Board
· Shellfish Advisory Commission
· Stage Fort Park Advisory Committee
· Tourism Commission
· Waterways Board
· Zoning Board of Appeals
Information and descriptions for any of these groups can be found on the city's website, gloucester-ma.gov, or by calling the mayor’s office, 978-281-9700, during business hours.
City residents, at least 18 years of age, who are interested in volunteering for an opening should submit a letter of interest and an up-to-date resume to mayor@gloucester-ma.gov, by fax to 978-281-9738, or by mail to Office of the Mayor, Gloucester City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
Ruusamari Teppo, great-great-granddaughter of famed Finnish composer Jean Sibelius, will perform “Sibelius at the Piano,” a concert program of his well-known music, next month.
Teppo will accompany her performance with personal stories and information to help listeners understand the development of the composer’s musical style.
The event is 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1123 Washington St. in Lanesville, and is sponsored by the church and the group Cape Ann Finns. Donations will be accepted ($20 suggested).
More information is available by emailing capeannfinns@gmail.com.
