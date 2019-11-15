An exhibition of a celebrated marine artist’s work broke Cape Ann Museum attendance records. And now, thanks to an anonymous donor, some local families will enjoy it and other works there at no costs through next year.
Museum Director Oliver Barker recently announced two new incentives to see “Homer at the Beach: A Marine Painter’s Journey, 1869-1880” before it closes: Gloucester’s city and school employees are being offered free family memberships through December 2020, and the museum will extend its hours on Sunday, Dec. 1, the final day of the show, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. instead of the usual 1 to 4 p.m.
“We have seen the largest number of visitors ever to the Cape Ann Museum this year, and we want to ensure that all Cape Ann residents have a chance to see the Homer show before it ends so we hope the community will take advantage of these two opportunities,” Barker said in a prepared statement. “Over 30,000 people have come to the museum so far this year with nearly 17,000 of them visiting the Homer exhibition thus far.”
“Homer at the Beach” is in its fourth and final month of exhibiting more than 50 works by Winslow Homer. Many of the works were painted by Homer in Gloucester and show scenes and people that reflect Gloucester’s history and daily life as a busy fishing port in the late 19th century.
A Cape Ann Museum board member is underwriting free admission to “Homer at the Beach” and to the museum with a one-year complimentary family Member Plus membership for all of Gloucester’s full-time municipal and school employees. City of Gloucester employees can either sign up by mail or in person at the museum, at 27 Pleasant St., this month.
Ward 4 concerns
Ward 4 City Councilor Val Gilman is hosting an evening to listen to what Ward 4-1 neighbors have to say on local issues on Thursday.
She said she’s ready to listen to and discuss with residents issues such as zoning and affordable housing, budget priorities for fiscal year 2021 including the mechanics of a debt exclusion override for a new elementary school, private road repair, and any topics residents wish to discuss. Also on the table could be any matters discussed at the pre-election debates for councilor at-large.
The event will be Thursday, Nov. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at Gloucester United Methodist Church, 436 Washington St. Cookies and cider will be served.
Questions and possible topics may be directed to Gilman at vgilman@gloucester-ma.gov or 978-621-4682.
Divas at benefit
To celebrate 30 years of service, the North Shore Health Project will host a reception and concert featuring the Cape Ann Divas next Saturday, Nov. 23, at the Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., in Rockport. The five female vocalists have wowed Cape Ann crowds over the years at other benefit events and galas. Proceeds from the evening’s event will support the North Shore Health Project.
Established in 1989, the North Shore Health Project has been supporting the health and well being of people living on the North Shore. Originally formed by friends, loved ones, and those impacted by the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the organization over the years has grown to include client advocacy; case management; needle exchange; community education; overdose prevention; testing for HIV, sexually transmitted infections, and hepatitis C; and LGBTQ+ services.
This performance kicks off a month of events highlighting 30 years of services, including a special unveiling of panels of the AIDS Quilt in memory of Cape Ann residents lost to the epidemic. The quilt will be displayed on World AIDS Day, Dec. 1, at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m.
Hosted by vocalist Mari Martin, the Nov. 23 concert also features the vocal powers of Kate Barry, Renee Dupuis, Amy Rich and Kiva Trumbour backed by a full ensemble. The event is sponsored by Cape Ann Savings Bank and the Institution For Savings. The evening will begin at 6:30 p.m. with a reception of cocktails and food by Willow Rest, and silent auction including a three-night stay in Savannah, Georgia; wine baskets; artwork; and restaurant and theater gift certificates.
The concert begins promptly at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased online at rockportmusic.org/cape-ann-divas/ or by calling 978-546-7391. More information about the North Shore Health Project is available by visiting healthproject.org.
Gun forum ahead
The League of Women Voters of Cape Ann was recently at Gloucester High School to plan for The Gun Forum next month. The forum will take place at the school, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road, on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The purpose of The Gun Forum is education through respectful discourse. Different points of view will be heard on this emotional and serious national issue.
Panelists are:
Gregor Gibson, author and father of a shooting victim.
Mark Nestor, decorated Vietnam veteran and commander of Lester W. Wass Legion Post 3 in Gloucester.
Jim Wallace, president of the Massachusetts Gun Owners’ Action League (GOAL), which has 16,000 members.
Moderator will be John Bell, former mayor and U.S. Army officer.
All questions and comments will be written and screened on site. The event is free to the public. Anyone may attend and have input.
