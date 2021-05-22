Talk of the Times: Library offering help for job seekers

The local library is launching a new program designed to help patrons achieve job search success.
The Sawyer Free Library has been awarded a federal Library Service and Technology Act (LSTA) grant for $7,500 from the Massachusetts Board of Library Commissioners to launch a new comprehensive program to assist job seekers on Cape Ann gain a competitive edge.
The library's Job Seekers Resource Program targets the needs of today's job hunter — supporting the person who has recently lost a job, the career changer, the stay-at-home parent looking to return to the workforce and the young person looking for the first job after college.
"Our goal with this new Job Seekers program is to provide a combination of programs, informational resources and knowledge about local opportunities so that everyone in our community, regardless of income, age, education, or language, can acquire new skills and have the support they need for their job search," said Sawyer Free Director Jenny Benedict. "We want the public to know that we have their backs and we are here to help them successfully get back to work.”
Summer workshop series: Job seekers attending virtual workshops from June to August will learn effective job search strategies, interviewing best practices, networking, how best to craft resumes and cover letters, and tips on changing careers, stress management, and more. Each week career counseling experts will share their insight and knowledge to help attendees plan and achieve their goals.
The first workshop, "A Guide to Interviewing for Graduating Students and their Families," is scheduled for June 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Employment specialist and career coach Gary Gekow will share a strategies to help high school students embarking on college interviews and college graduates facing employment interviews.
All workshops are free, open to everyone, and no library card is needed, although registration is required. The full schedule is available at sawyerfreelibrary.org/jobseekers/.
Resources web page: The Sawyer Free Library has launched a web page for job seekers that is easy to navigate, multilingual, accessible, and comprehensive, containing self-assessment, job search and networking tools, resume and cover letter assistance, and live interview prep and practice. These job search resources are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week for free, on any device, anywhere with an internet connection at sawyerfreelibrary.org/job-seeker-resources/.
One-on-one services: Those needing help with their resume and cover letters can make an appointment for a one-on-one resume review session. The library has available free WiFi and computer access with printing and scanning capability. Computers, Chromebooks, and tablets are also available for public use.
“We are grateful to the MBLC for supporting our vision for the Sawyer Free Library’s Resources for Job Seekers Program. The impact of COVID-19 on local businesses and workers has been challenging, and in some cases, devastating. As we begin to move towards recovery, many in the community need support in finding their next job,” Benedict said. “Using the grant’s funds, we have been able to broaden and deepen our resources.”
More information about the Job Seeker program is available at 978-325-5500 or jobseeker@sawyerfreelibrary.org. To register for a workshop session or to reserve a resume review session, go to sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Plant-based meals
A Rockport High School graduate is teaming up with the Common Crow Market to host a plant-based cooking class.
On Wednesday, May 26, at 5:30 p.m. holistic nutritionist Becca Gutstadt will be joining Common Crow's virtual Wellness Wednesday team and teaching all who are interested how to make Baked Falafel with Creamy Tahini Sauce.
After obtaining her certification as a holistic nutritionist and life Coach, cutstadt has launched Good Stuff Nutrition to teach plant-based cooking classes and offer one-to-one nutrition coaching.
The event will take place on Google Meet and costs $10.
To register, go to commoncrow.com/GSN
‘High School Musical Jr.’
The Gloucester High School Theatre Program is virtually streaming this year’s musical, “High School Musical Jr.” twice this Saturday. The cast of 23 students tell the story of basketball team captain and resident jock Troy, who discovers that brainy Gabriella, a girl he met singing karaoke on a ski trip, has just enrolled at East High. The couple cause an upheaval among the school’s cliques of Jocks, Brainiacs, and Thespians when they decide to audition for the high school musical. Although many students resent the threat posed to the “status quo,” Troy and Gabriella’s alliance might just open the door for others to shine as well. Performances will be streamed May 22 at 1 and 7 p.m. They will be about one hour with no intermission. Tickets to stream the show are $20 and can be purchased on the Theatre Program’s website, gloucesterhighdrama.blogspot.com under the “Tickets” tab, or at bit.ly/dunkadelic, where a listing of the complete cast and crew can be found.