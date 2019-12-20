The Lobster Trap Christmas Tree now has its counterpart at the nearby Temple Ahavat Achim at 86 Middle St., Gloucester.
The temple holds its Lobster Trap Hanukkiah lighting for the first night of Hanukkah with the Lighting Ceremony taking place this Sunday, Dec. 22, at 5:30 p.m.
Latkes will be served and songs will be sung! Everyone is welcome. This is a free event.
The hanukkiah, also known as the Hanukkah menorah, is a candelabra designated specifically for the Hanukkah candles. The Hanukkah lamp contains room for nine candles — one for each night, plus the shammash or helper candle.
Menorah — Hebrew for lamp — refers to the seven-branched candelabrum used in the ancient Temple in Jerusalem. Thus, every hanukkiah is a menorah, but not every menorah is a hanukkiah.
The temple website gave a shout-out to thank the following builders who came in last Sunday to help create the hanukkiah: Paul Erhard, leading the charge; Bernie Romanowski; Paul Lipof; Jeff Marshall; James LeMieux; Katie Kanter; Mark Farber; Brent Davidson; and Barry Pett for organizing the use of the lobster traps.
Changes at the library
A new year brings new staff to the Gloucester Lyceum and Sayer Free Library.
Jenny Santomauro will be the new liaison to the local educational, business, and social service communities. She will also oversee the non-fiction and teen collections and InterLibrary Loan.
Stephen Lavoie will be the new technology librarian responsible for supporting and teaching users of technology and developing a Library of Things.
Lastly, Mari Martin will provide public services and manage the music, plays, poetry, art and periodical collections, facilitating two community book groups, and assisting with social media.
"Their range of experience, knowledge, and especially their enthusiasm will only help to strengthen our great team and help us better realize the library's mission as we aim to transform lives in our community with the power of information and opportunity," said Deborah Kelsey, Sawyer Free's library director.
Lights of Love
Addison Gilbert Hospital's 12th annual Lights of Love event took place Dec. 3 and showcased Cape Ann's generosity and caring. The event benefits cancer services at the hospital, enabling Addison Gilbert to offer advanced treatments and provide social work support so patients can focus on their health.
This year, the hospital raised $45,000 for cancer services and to help oncology patients overcome some of the financial and family burdens that oftentimes accompany dealing with cancer, according to Daniel Marra, senior manager for media relations for the hospital.
The event culminated with the lighting of the holiday tree atop the roof of Addison Gilbert's main entrance and a visit from Santa.
Helping Wellspring
Wellspring House's Holiday Shop featured about 460 items worth almost $4,000 thanks to members of Gloucester Firefighters Union IAFF Local 762.
Wellspring House, a Gloucester nonprofit organization, offers temporary shelter for families in need and works with residents on homelessness prevention, emergency shelter placement and securing long-term housing. Each year, Wellspring House opens a holiday store that allows local families in need to purchase gifts for their children for a small fee: $2 buys three toys and one book per child.
Each year, members of the Gloucester Fire Department support the store by holding a boot drive and accepting cash and toy donations. This year, Gloucester firefighters raised more than $3,900, which purchased approximately 460 items for the shop, according to fire Chief Eric Smith.
"This year's efforts to support the Wellspring House Holiday Store have been incredibly successful, and I'd like to commend all of those who worked so hard to make this donation a reality," Smith said in a prepared statement. "In particular, I'd like to recognize Firefighter Dean DeCoste, who leads this annual effort and has put a lot of time into this initiative to spread positivity and joy to members of our community in need."
Other Fire Department members who supported the initiative were Assistant Chief Joe Aiello and Firefighter/Paramedics Pat Legro, Sean Ellis, Drew Lyons, Alex Smith, Jason LoCoco, Tom Aldrich, Dave Osier, Alison DeMeule, Dave Elwell and Mike Shulman.
The holiday store was held Dec. 7 and 8. More information on Wellspring’s holiday store is available by contacting Katie Misuraca at kmisuraca@wellspringhouse.org or 978-281-3558 ext. 303.
