A nonprofit that operates on the national stage and is headquartered in Gloucester has launched the “Masks Make the Difference” campaign.
As a premium for a donation, NeedyMeds is offering a high-quality, triple-layer mask that normally sells for $25 to highlight the importance of mask-wearing in preventing the spread of COVID-19 infections.
“There’s no question that mask-wearing is the simplest and one of the best ways to lessen the spread of the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus,” said Gloucester resident Rich Sagall, MD, president of NeedyMeds in a prepared statement. “Our mission is to help people who are having problems with healthcare costs. That’s why we designed this unique program.”
According to Robin Hoffman, NeedyMed's director of operations, “Rather than selling masks, NeedyMeds is offering them as a thank you for a donation. What’s unique is that there is no set donation amount. Each person decides how much to donate.”
“In the spirit of transparency, one suggested donation is $20, which is within a few cents of our cost,” said Hoffman. “We hope people will donate what they can. All donations will go towards expanding the program.”
If a person is unable to make any size donation, they can still receive a mask. A commitment to make a donation sometime in the future is sufficient.
“We can sum up the program goal of this program with six words: Support Safety, Support Science, Support NeedyMeds,” said Carla Dellaporta, director of user engagement.
NeedyMeds has established a special page, www.masksmakethedifference.org, with all the program details and a donation page. Along with their masks, people will also receive a NeedyMeds drug discount card. The card, accepted at more that 65,000 pharmacies, offers savings of up to 80% off the cash price of prescription medicines.
The “Masks Make the Difference” campaign is a pilot program and supplies are limited. More information may found at www.masksmakethedifference.org or www.needymeds.org.
Legion honors Tibbets
Peter S. Tibbets was recently honored for his service by members of the Capt. Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 at a special ceremony.
"Peter has given over 32 years of service to this post and the community and he deserves a little recognition," said post Commander Mark L. Nestor.
At a special ceremony, Tibbets was honored for his 15 years of service as adjutant of the Gloucester post. Nestor presented Tibbetts with a plaque honoring his service to this post and to the community.
Nestor noted that Tibbets had been one of the post’s most ardent supporters of the Gloucester Legion post's free Holiday Dinner Meal Program for Cape Ann veterans, the elderly and those in need throughout Cape Ann.
State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr and state Rep. Ann-Margaret Ferrante, both Gloucester residents and supporters of the post and veterans’ causes, took time out from their busy schedules to attend. Tarr and Ferrante both presented resolutions from the Massachusetts Legislature recognizing Tibbets' service.
In following Covid-19 protocols, attendance at the ceremony was limited.
New banner at church
As the leaves fell and the votes were counted, a new banner was hung on the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Meetinghouse at the corner of Church and Middle streets. It proclaims “Help Mother” with an image of Mother Earth.
Congregation member and local textile artist Sally Waite, who has been making banners in Gloucester since the COVID-19 began and in Portland for years before that, loves Gloucester’s Babson Boulders.
"Sewn into her new banner, Roger Babson’s nearly 100-year-old message about family responsibility takes on a new meaning, reminding us to respect the interdependent web of existence on which we all depend," the church said.
Holiday fund
This Saturday, members of the Gloucester Knights of Columbus Council 215, a Catholic fraternal organization focused on building up Cape Ann communities through charitable work, will be collecting money donations for the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund, at Shaw’s on Eastern Avenue from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The money collected this Saturday will go to the fund. Action Inc., Wellspring Inc. and Pathways for Children created the fund and seek to raise $100,000 to provide gift cards to parents and families in need in need throughout Cape Ann at the beginning of December.
Donations will be accepted until Dec. 1 and, in addition to giving at Shaw’s this Saturday, can be made online at tinyurl.com/capeannkids.
Information about the Knights' collection is available by contacting Todd Tierney at 617-678-9167 or grandknight@kofc215.com.
Information about the Cape Ann Kids Holiday Fund and Action Inc. is available by contacting Megan Merlin at 978-282-1000 x109 or mmerlin@actioninc.org.
Halloween party
Hammond Castle Museum on Hesperus Avenue hosted nearly 100 children for a COVID-19-conscious trick or treat program on Oct. 27. The timed tickets offered little ones a chance to trick or treat at multiple stations within the museum. The program followed state and city guidelines for gatherings by limiting the number of visitors in the museum at a time and was complete with spooky music, a candy chute and a small take-away craft.