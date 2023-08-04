For anyone driving Saturday between Rockport and Gloucester on Nugent Stretch (Route 127), they will see a gathering of hundreds of people and they may wonder what is happening at the usually tranquil setting.
The venue is the James Babson Museum in Rockport and the crowd gathered will be there for a Babson family reunion and classic New England clam bake.
The gathering of the Babson family, descendants of one of Cape Ann’s earliest settlers, is usually every five years. But this Babson reunion is actually six years since the last one, so the gathering could coincide with Gloucester’s 400+ anniversary.
The family history is outlined on the Babson Historical Association Inc. website, babsonassoc.org, which notes that the organization is comprised of 275 members from across the United States. Attending this reunion will be 230 ancestors of James Babson and Eleanor Hill.
“Besides Massachusetts, groups of Babsons can be found in New York, Delaware, North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Arkansas, Ohio, Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Colorado, California, Oregon, Washington, and many foreign countries,” according to the association website.
The Babson Historical Association was established by Roger Ward Babson (founder of Babson College in Wellesley) in 1950, with the purpose of maintaining the James Babson Museum, conserving artifacts associated with the barrel-making industry that James Babson initiated on Cape Ann in 1658, supporting the legacy of James Babson descendants on Cape Ann and elsewhere, and providing an opportunity for Babsons across the country to reconnect on a regular basis in Rockport.
Roger Babson (1875–1967) is known for many achievements. A businessman and business theorist, he warned of a stock market crash in 1929 because of the level of speculation taking place. He also amassed great wealth and used that wealth to help others. During the Great Depression, he employed out-of-work stone masons — who had worked the local quarries on Cape Ann — to carve words and mottoes into large boulders in Dogtown, which to this day attract hikers and bicyclists who travel deep into the woods.
“Today, hikers can walk through the maze of trails in Dogtown and read Babson’s boulders for little lessons in self-improvement. ‘Courage,’ ‘Help Mother’ and ‘Get a Job’ are but three of the 24 slogans chiseled into stone,” according to the New England Historical Society website.
One element of the Babson summer reunion is a performance of “Babsons Through History,” described as a light-hearted musical skit that retells key events for the Babson family from 1637 through the 1930s. The staging of the performance includes musical numbers set to well-known tunes with new lyrics, such as “I’m a Yankee Doodle Babson” sung by “Isabel” and “James” and “There’s No Business Like Stock Business” sung by “Roger Babson.”
To explore the Babson history, visit babsonassoc.org.
Pops in the Park
The feedback from the July 28 Pops in the Park concert, performed by Cape Ann Symphony musicians in Stage Fort Park, is one of high marks.
Concert-goers responded with comments like “magical” and “so much fun ... with thousands of folks spread out all over the park cheering each piece ...”
One couple traveled up from Rhode Island to see the concert and spend the weekend after hearing about it on WBZ; and “I’m so glad we did.”
Another concert-goer had not seen the Cape Ann Symphony perform before and was so impressed with the music that he signed up for the newsletter to learn about the next season’s concerts.
Gloucester’s Robert J. Bradshaw premiered his composition “Celebration Overture,” written in honor of the Gloucester 400+ anniversary.
During a brief intermission, a Cape Ann Symphony representative mentioned that if people want to support the symphony and its programming, and in honor of the 400th, people can make a donation of just $16.23.
To make such a contribution, visit pops.capeannsymphony.org.
Memoirs strike a chord
Cape Ann memoirs are making waves in various circles.
Stella Nahatis, of Manchester-by-the-Sea, wrote “Taxi to America,” which chronicles her journey from Greece to Boston and later the North Shore. She and her sister were orphaned at a young age when their parents were killed following a motorcycle accident. They had lived on the rocky terrain of northern Greece, in a one-room home with no indoor plumbing. Stella, then 10, and her sister, Nitsa, 7, would be separated when each was adopted by a different family. Nitsa remained in Greece while Stella eventually was adopted by a Greek family that had immigrated to America. As a newcomer, she faced overcoming the language and cultural barriers that come with being an immigrant.
Pigeon Cove Circle in Rockport is hosting Nahatis to discuss her story of resilience and courage on Thursday, Aug. 17, at 7 p.m. at Pigeon Cove Circle, at 6 Breakwater Ave., in Rockport.
Nahatis also posted on her Facebook page that “Taxi to America” is a teacher-selected book for the the Rockport High School summer reading list.
Gloucester native Gail Brenner Nastasia too has received continued feedback about her memoir, “The Fruit You’ll Never See: A memoir about overcoming shame.”
The daughter of a heroin-addicted mother, she too would become a drug addict and fight the addiction. She eventually got a college education and later earned a law degree. In 2021, she was awarded a fellowship to Emerson College where she earned a Master of Fine Arts in 2021.
In her early 20s, Nastasia moved to North Andover because she could not break away from Gloucester’s drug world, and her past, if she remained. But Nastasia knew she had to let go of the shame she internalized for most of her life.
Now this fall, she will be among the panel featured at the Businesswomen’s Fall Luncheon of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce held at Beauport Hotel on Oct. 12. More information about the luncheon may be found on the chamber’s website, capeannchamber.com.