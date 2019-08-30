Talk of the Times: Low-number Cape Ann plates on the block

Want to show your love for Cape Ann? Maybe you covet a low-number license plate for your wheels? Now’s your chance.
The second Low Number Cape Ann License Plate Online Auction is live.
“This is a great way for people to express their love for Cape Ann while supporting many worthy causes,” said Ruth Pino, president of the Cape Ann Community Foundation. “The proceeds from the auction will build the foundation’s reserves and enable us to do even more for Cape Ann nonprofits, schools and communities.”
About 60 Cape Ann plate numbers between “2” and “100” are available to the highest bidders through an online auction. The other numbers were sold during the first low-number Cape Ann license plate auction held by the foundation last summer. The foundation raised $80,000 from the sale of 33 low number plates, including Cape Ann 1, from that auction.
All proceeds will go to the Cape Ann Community Foundation. The auction closes Monday, Sept. 9.
The Cape Ann Community Foundation is a 501 (c) (3) charitable foundation. It was established by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce to receive funding from Cape Ann license plate sales and renewals and make grants to Cape Ann communities and nonprofit organizations.
For more information about the upcoming low number license plate auction and for assistance in obtaining a Cape Ann license plate, call the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601 or visit the Chamber office at 33 Commercial St. in Gloucester. To view the available low number plates and pre-register for the auction visit lovecapeann.com.
Community diaper drive
The Gloucester Health Department in partnership with Sawyer Free Library, The Open Door food pantry and Cape Ann YMCA are sponsoring a fall diaper drive.
Donations of new packages of diapers and wipes from newborn to size 6, preferably sizes 1 to 3, will be accepted Sept. 1 through 30 during normal business hours in the Children’s Room at Sawyer Free Library, 2 Dale Ave., and at the YMCA, 71 Middle St.
The donations will benefit Gloucester families who attend the Community Baby Shower on Oct. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. The Community Baby Shower connects new and expectant parents with maternal and early childhood education and resources.
“Children in low-income families are at greatest risk of suffering the effects of diaper need because many families cannot afford diapers,” the Health Department said in announcing the drive. “Food stamps and WIC benefits cannot be used to purchase diapers. That is where our community, supportive friends, family and caring neighbors come in. It takes a village to raise a child, but it takes a compassionate community to help parents prepare for parenthood.”
Financial contributions may be made by check, made payable to The Open Door with “Diapers” in the memo, and mailed to The Open Door, 28 Emerson Ave., Gloucester, MA 01930.
More information about the drive and baby shower is available by contacting Gloucester Public Health Nurse Kelley Hiland at 978-325-5266 or khiland@gloucester-ma.gov.
Cape Ann photo contest
The Gloucester Rotary Club is seeking high quality digital photos that show the beauty of Cape Ann throughout the year for use in its fundraising 2020 calendar.
The club will publish the 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar as a fundraiser, with all profits going to its many community and international activities.
The calendar will feature one photo per month, so images from each season are needed. The club is looking for images of landscapes, seascapes, harbor scenes, sunrises or sunsets, boats, wildlife, etc., taken in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester.
Full contest rules and requirements are available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org. All entries must be received by noon Friday, Sept. 20.
More information about the Rotary Club of Gloucester is available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org and www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
