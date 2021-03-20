Select low-number Cape Ann license plates between two and one hundred will be available to the highest bidders through an online auction beginning Monday, March 22. All proceeds will go to the Cape Ann Community Foundation which supports local charitable initiatives and organizations.
The auction is scheduled to conclude on Monday, March 29.
"Since its inception in 2015, the foundation had granted over $50,000 to Cape Ann non-profits, and the sale of these license plates have made this possible," said Ruth Pino, president of the Cape Ann Community Foundation. "Now people will have even more reason to show their pride in Cape Ann, with the funds raised through this low-number plate auction helping to build the foundation's reserves and enable us to do even more for our local communities."
Community members may join the Cape Ann Community Foundation for its kick-off event on Facebook Live on Monday at 5 p.m. Those who already have a Cape Ann license plate may still support the foundation by making a donation at lovecapeann.com; any donation of $25 or more will receive a limited "I love Cape Ann" Koozie.
For more information about the low-number plate auction and for assistance in obtaining a Cape Ann license plate, contact the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601 or at the office at 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester. To preview and pre-register for the auction, visit the Cape Ann Community Foundation website, lovecapeann.com.
Knights offering lunch
The Gloucester Knights of Columbus, Council 215, will be giving back to the community.
On Monday, March 22, the Gloucester Knights will sponsor lunch at the Grace Center's temporary location at the Gloucester House, 63 Rogers St., from noon to 2 p.m.
"This effort is part of the ongoing commitment from the Knights of Columbus to serve our community through charitable contributions," Tony Favaloro wrote to the Times in an email.
The Knights have also collected socks, hats, gloves, scarves, and toiletries to donate to the non-profit Grace Center to help the homeless.
If anyone is interested in community service and would like to join its membership, the Knights' website can be accessed at www.kofc215.com
Restaurant rising again
For those still missing the Alchemy restaurant on Duncan Street, a trip across the bridge this summer may be in order.
Serenitee Restaurant Group, which owned and operated Alchemy, will open a new Alchemy this summer at MarketStreet Lynnfield. The new Alchemy will feature seasonal New American fare, sushi and craft cocktails, all served in a casual, family-friendly environment.
“We’re very excited about teaming up with MarketStreet Lynnfield on this project. During these crazy, crazy times, we all need something to look forward to, and for the Serenitee Restaurant Group, it’s Alchemy,” said Jeff Cala, COO of the Serenitee Restaurant Group, in a prepared statement. “The brand was established in 2003 and started it all. Alchemy was built on a staff that became a family, with a vibe that was all about comfort and fun, and menus that were created with love and the idea of adventure. This restaurant will become a community beehive; the place to go to see old friends, make new ones, and spend time with your family while enjoying some of the best food and beverages on the North Shore.”
Gloucester's Alchemy was open from 2003 to 2015, and the restaurant group said it is thrilled to be reviving Alchemy in Lynnfield, but with a new look and fresh take on its menu.
The new Alchemy will be one of Serenitee's largest restaurants to date, seating 297 guests and boasting two large indoor and outdoor bars as well as an extended patio with plenty of seating for the summer.
Gloucester-based Serenitee's other restaurants include Minglewood Harborside and Litte Red Rooster on Rogers Street, Taj in the old Alchemy space on Duncan Street, and Cala's in Manchester.