The judges arrived, the finalists submitted their entries, and Gloucester’s 400th anniversary commemorative medal design was selected this week.
But the name of the winner is sealed in an envelope to be opened on Feb. 25. That will happen shortly after 7 p.m. as the first agenda item when Gloucester’s City Council meets in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, 9 Dale Ave.
The judging panel reviewed bas relief plaster castings of the finalists and selected the winner on Wednesday. The castings are being safely stored in a secure until the location “the big reveal” on Feb. 25. The artists, all have Gloucester ties, have been invited and members of the public are welcome.
The artists, now awaiting the judges’ decision, are:
Alexis Chipperini, of Brighton, for “Call of the Storm.”
Beth Swan of Gloucester, for “Out at Sea.”
Shannon Wilkins of Portland, Maine, for “Gloucester: America's Oldest Seaport.”
The winning design will be minted as the city’s official medallion representing Gloucester’s 400th anniversary in 2023. It will be minted in bronze and silver versions for purchase by Gloucester residents, collectors, and numismatists worldwide. Gloucester400 organizers expect to make an announcement about opportunities to pre-purchase the medals in the coming weeks.
“This competition has been a wonderfully rewarding process,” said Ruth Pino, tri-chairperson of the Gloucester400 steering committee. “From our first call for design submissions to this week’s final judging, the response from the public, the artistic community, Gloucester businesses, and our city government has been overwhelmingly supportive and positive. I think we can all agree that the Gloucester400 commemorative medal will have special significance for all of us and represent the people and heritage of Gloucester beautifully.”
The latest information about Gloucester400’s many activities and opportunities can be found at www.gloucesterma400.org.
Polar Plunge ahead
Gloucester Rotary is gearing up to welcome hundreds of cold-water bathers at the end of the month.
The local group will host members of Rotary District 7930, comprised of clubs in eastern Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire, when the 10th Annual Polar Plunge to Eradicate Polio is held on Feb. 29. The snow date is March 14. The plunge is a fundraiser for Rotary's fight against polio.
Rotarians will plunge into the frigid waters of the Atlantic Ocean at Long Beach in Gloucester at 11 a.m.
All Polar Plunge donations will be matched 2:1 by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Gloucester Rotary president Mark Grenier has already raised $835 of his personal $1,000 goal. Donations may be made by visiting gloucesterrotary.org.
More about Rotary’s fight to eradicate polio may be learned by going to www.endpolio.org.
The Polar Plunge was originally inspired, and has been continuously supported by the Rotary Club of Gloucester since 2011.
Heading for Extinction
There will be a public talk followed by discussion about the topic of "Heading for Extinction — and what to do about it," organized by the group Extinction Rebellion MA and co-sponsored by Backyard Growers. The free program will be held Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 6:30 p.m. at Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St. in Gloucester.
"We are in the midst of an unprecedented climate crisis and ecological breakdown that threatens the continuation of life as we know it: record atmospheric carbon levels, global temperature rise, deforestation, plastic pollution, mass extinction of species," Extinction Rebellion and Backyard Growers said in announcing the event. "Join us to hear the latest information on the state of our planet, and learn how to become part of a global movement of social transformation for a livable future."
Space is limited; a seat may be reserved by emailing noteaparty@gmail.com.
Mardi Gras party
The Phyllis A Marine Association and Cape Ann Big Band present a Mardi Gras party next Saturday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Gloucester Fraternity Club, 27 Webster St., as a benefit event to support Gloucester Harbor's oldest former fishing vessel.
The event, called the Mardi Gras Masked Ball, invites those attending to wear a mask or make one at the venue. The featured entertainment will be the ever-popular Cape Ann Big Band and the Jambalaya Horns Mardi Gras band.
Admission is $20. Cash Bar. Tickets are available by calling 978-283-9292, or at the door.
