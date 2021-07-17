Talk of the Times: Memorial celebration planned for Anastas

An outdoor memorial is being planned for a Gloucester-born, -bred and beloved writer, historian, scholar, teacher, social activist and homie extraordinaire.
Peter Anastas was 82 when he died of cancer in late December 2019 at Seacoast Nursing Home with his partner of 33 years, Judith Winslow Walcott, by his side.
"We knew very early on in the pandemic that we didn't want to hold a Zoom memorial service," his son, author Benjamin Anastas, emailed the Times. "It would have to be in person. After many delays and stutter steps we have a permit with the city for an outdoor memorial in Stage Fort Park on Sunday, Aug. 1st."
"There will be a big tent, ample seating, a four-piece jazz band, and a number of readers and speakers," Benjamin Anastas continued. " The 'formal' part of the service will run from noon to 1:20 p.m., followed by lunch and an opportunity for anyone who wants to get up and read and/or speak about my father and his life in Gloucester. The whole thing will end sharply at 2:30 p.m."
Peter Anastas first made a name for himself as a prolific young reporter for the Gloucester Daily Times. His weekly Times — some 620 of them — were the basis of his books, “At The Cut” and “A Walker in the City: Elegy for Gloucester.”
He also worked at the anti-poverty nonprofit Action Inc., serving for 30 years Anastas as a social worker and as its director of advocacy and housing.
Rally raises $212K for Alzheimer's
On the longest day of the year, the Lyon-Waugh Auto Group raised critical funds in the fight against Alzheimer's disease.
Those who participated in the Drive to Remember rally on June 21 raised $212,000 and awareness to advance Alzheimer's Association care, support and research programs.
“Having been the caregiver to my wife Liz for many years, I can describe this disease as a book with many chapters and a very bad ending," said the auto group's managing partner, Warren Waugh, a Gloucester resident. "I am forever grateful to everyone that participated in our Drive to Remember rally and the City of Gloucester to help us raise over $212,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association."
The Alzheimer's Association leads the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. For more information, visit alz.org or call the 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900.
Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. More than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and more than 11 million family and friends are providing care and support. In Massachusetts alone, there are more than 130,000 people living with Alzheimer’s and more than 281,000 family members and friends caring for them.
The rally gathered at five of the eight Lyon-Waugh Auto Group locations — BMW and MINI of Peabody, Mercedes-Benz of Burlington, and Porsche and Audi in Nashua, New Hampshire, to rally for a cause and drive to Stage Fort Park in Gloucester.
" Just think, together we may have moved one step closer to the day that we can triumphantly say ‘we have a cure’!” Waugh said.