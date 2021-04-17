Another mural is slated to be painted in downtown Gloucester.
North Shore Community Development Coalition and Action Inc. have partnered to bring the new art to downtown through The Punto Urban Art Museum (PUAM). The museum program was founded by the North Shore Community Development Corporation in Salem’s Point neighborhood to break down invisible socio-economic barriers with lively, colorful public art.
From April 12 to May 2, artists may apply for three murals, two interior and one exterior, at Harbor Village, 206 Main St. —a new mixed-use development bringing 30 affordable apartments downtown. As part of preparations for Gloucester’s 400th anniversary, the work will be voted on and selected by members of the project. Two to three New England-based visual artists will be paid if their art is chosen and installed by mid summer.
The mural would join those of fish workers on the exterior of the Ocean Crest/Neptune's Harvest Fertilizer facility on Commercial Street, the late poet laureate Vincent Ferrini and Judith Sargent Murray murals on the Brass Monkey building at the intersection Main and Porter streets, and the Cape Ann Art Havenmural on the Parsons Street side of 161 Main St.
More information about applying for the Harbor Village murals is available by emailing yinette@northshorecdc.org.
Virtual 5K
The Gloucester Firefighter Local 762 Union will host a virtual 5K next month to raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children. The union's goal is to raise $5K; on Friday afternoon, more than $1,300 had been pledged.
The event will run from Monday, May 24, to Sunday, May 30.
During that time, participants will be able to run, walk or jog a 5K race on a course of their choosing. Sign up is $30 and the first 150 participants will receive an event T-shirt.
Runners completing the 5K on your their own course may track their progress by downloading the Pacer app to their mobile.
Register at https://runsignup.com/Race/MA/Gloucester/GloucesterFirefighters5K, and a confirm link will be sent in return.
Anyone who wished to donate but not run may do so at the above web adress.