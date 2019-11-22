With Thanksgiving right around the corner, the holiday season events are stacking up, but you might want to save the date for a new one, featuring three of Gloucester's musical amigos.
Allen Estes, Fly Amero and Jon Butcher will come together Saturday, Dec. 7, at Rockport's Shalin Liu Performance Center in a program called "Seaside Yuletide."
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken is planning on attending what will surely be a festive event with both holiday songs and other melodies.
"They are legends and we are lucky to have them in our community," she said. "They are true artists and they donate so much of their time for community events."
The concert will be recorded by 104.9 The River for future broadcast.
A couple of holiday concerts in years past that have sold out in smaller venues, so the trio decided to use a larger venue to accommodate everyone who wants to celebrate the season with them.
Amero said the concert title, "Seaside Yuletide," refers both to the place — Cape Ann and the waterfront music hall — as well as the time of year.
The material performed will be varied.
"We each have Christmas material but we all have songs of our own too," said Amero, a member of Orleans, who keeps busy performing gigs near and far.
Tickets for the show are $29 to $39 and available at the Shalin Liu box office or online at https://rockportmusic.org/seaside-yuletide/
Speaking of the season of thanks, Estes said he is so grateful for all the support he has had in the production of "Carnival Man," his newly released CD which Butcher performed on and produced. The credits include local musicians Dave Mattacks, Wolf Ginandes, Bob Metzger, Mike O'Connell, David Brown, Matt Leavenworth, Catherine Bent, Alizon Lissance, Tom West, John Cameron, Sandy Macdonald and Amero. The CD was recorded and mixed at Tony Goddess's Gloucester's Bang-A-Song Studios.
There is a range of instruments, including cello, accordion and Hammond organ among the many varieties of guitars, from dobro to electric.
The album features many new songs as well as popular long-standing songs, like "Not With Ya Hands," about the historic Gloucester figure of Howard Blackburn who defied all odds of nature when lost at sea, who froze his hands to the oars so he would make it to shore. He did, though his dorymate did not.
"Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all those who contributed to this record, both artistically and financially — and for supporting live music," said Estes.
Heartwarming outcome
Earlier this week Gloucester police, EMTs and firefighters met with a man whose life they helped save this October when he went into cardiac arrest.
Fred Vecchione of Rockport visited Gloucester Fire Headquarters on School Street so he could thank the first responders.
On Oct. 8 around noon, police Patrolman Josiah Aberle, police Sgt. Brian Aiello and Deputy Fire Chief Andrew McRobb responded to Cripple Cove for a report of a man who had collapsed. They began to administer CPR to Vecchione, who was in cardiac arrest, then McRobb used an automatic defibrillator (AED) device to shock his heart.
Paramedics Jak Letien and James Hannon III took over medical care of Vecchione, with assistance from other first responders, when they arrived on scene. Before he was even inside an ambulance to go to Addison Gilbert Hosptial, Vecchione's heart began to beat again, police said.
"We're thankful that Mr. Vecchione is doing well, and wish him and his family the best," fire Chief Eric Smith said. "It was truly special for those who responded that day to meet him and see that he is doing well, and it was kind of him to visit."
Vecchione spent two week in the hospital and has made a full recovery.
"Everyone who responded to this incident demonstrated that they have truly honed their training and, by collaborating and moving swiftly, they were able to save a man's life," police Chief Edward Conley said. "We're very proud of the work each of them did that day, and grateful to know Mr. Vecchione is doing well."
According to the American Heart Association, fewer than 10 percent of people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital setting survive.
“I am incredibly proud of the response our Police and Fire Departments had to this incident,” Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. “The Gloucester Police and Fire Departments are made up of highly skilled, dedicated professionals, and we’re fortunate to have them serve our city.”
Thanksgiving meals
Lester S. Wass American Legion Post No. 3 and SeniorCare are teaming up to make sure no one goes without a hot meal on Thanksgiving.
"Our goal is to deliver as many holiday meals as we can to our fellow veterans, their families, and other 'special citizens' together with a cheery greeting and smile from our drivers," the groups said in an email. "The demand is still there, and we intend to honor it."
The post will offer veterans and others in need a traditional Thanksgiving meal on Thursday, from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Legion hall. Meals will also be delivered meals to those who are homebound or alone on the holiday.
But to make it happen, volunteers are needed; servers from 10 a.m. until approximately 12:45 p.m. and drivers from 10:15 a.m. until all of the meals have been delivered.
Anyone who would like to volunteer or request a meal is asked to call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m. and leave a message; 978-283-7117 anytime and leave a message; or email Mark Nestor at nestorlaw@aol.com. All meals are free.
Please make sure to clearly give your name, address, phone number and number of meals.
Deadline to volunteer or oder is Monday at 6 p.m.
Monetary donations, pies, and turkeys are also needed. Mail monetary donations to American Legion Post 3, PO Box 122, Gloucester, MA 01931-0122, or call 978-283-9710 after 3 p.m. or 978-283-7117 anytime to arrange for pickup of food products.
