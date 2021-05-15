Talk of the Times: New floor put down in field house

There's something new — and gray — underfoot at Gloucester High School's Benjamin A. Smith Field House.
A new floor covering purchased by the school district to protect the newly renovated field house parquet has been installed, Superintendent Ben Lummis told Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and the School Committee on Thursday night via email.
"The covering was delivered (Wednesday) in the form of hundreds of interlocking panels," Lummis wrote. "Bonesy (head custodian John Christopher) spearheaded the work with a lot of help from other custodians to get this done incredibly quickly."
"And even better news is that we will be able to use the covering for years to come to protect the floor whenever we have events there that need seating, tables, or the like," Lummis continued. " A good investment to protect the investment made to redo the field house."
To have students eat lunch six feet apart to meet COVID-19 requirements, they'll be chowing down in the field house beginning Monday.
City Republicans meet
The Gloucester Republican City Committee will meet Saturday, May 15, at 9:30 a.m., at the Shore Tech building on Harbor Loop. Anyone who wants to hear what committee is about, is concerned about the direction the country is headed in, and would like to be part of the solution, is welcomed and encouraged to come.
Bringing awards home
Winners and judges' comments about entries in the New England Better Newspaper Contest were recently released.
This year’s competition drew nearly 3,000 entries, including several from the Times, that were published during the contest year Aug. 1, 2019, to July 31, 2020.
The entries were evaluated by the New England Newspaper & Press Association’s distinguished panel of judges.
Cape Ann Magazine, produced by Times staff, earned a first place for overall design and presentation of a niche product.
"'Charm and Chic'" perfectly describes this magazine throughout," judges commented. "'What's all the buzz about" creative design was fantastic."
The magazine also earned a third place in the niche publication category for daily newspapers. "Beautiful covers, good content, and amazing advertising support," judges said.
Staff writer Sean Horgan earned second place for history reporting with his three-day series on the 1918 flu pandemic on Cape Ann (on the web at https://bit.ly/3ogkmWD, https://bit.ly/3hFjE43 and https://bit.ly/3tUHISY).
"A spectacularly woven narrative, beautifully scripted, quick reading, informative and gripping," judges said. "The series sequencing worked well day-to-day with good balance in each piece and a well-designed graphic tracker reminding readers what they missed and what was to come."
A second place for transportation reporting went to staff writer Taylor Ann Bradford for "Thinking beyond the bus (https://bit.ly/3gQ4CpF)." The story looked how a national bus driver shortage was extending to Cape Ann and what local school transportation companies were doing to make sure students got to class.
"Making connections in an era of isolation: Bottle with messages from Maine found (https://bit.ly/37nGSGk)" earned staff writer Gail McCarthy a third place for best general news story.
"In a story about a message in a bottle, The Daily Times takes us from a young boy in Maine to a Gloucester fisherman to the first known note in a bottle thrown into the waves off ancient Greece," judges said. "What enterprise. A delightful story."
The Times itself earned second place in the general excellence category for daily newspapers with a circulation under 15,000.