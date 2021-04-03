Talk of the Times: New multilingual site connects people with help

Community Impact Unit /Courtesy photo/Campbell Funeral Home donated $5,000 on Friday for the Gloucester Police Community Impact Unit's Kops-N-Kids program. “Kops-N-Kids is a great organization for the wonderful kids and families of Gloucester. Young people are the heart of this community," said Stacy Goodhue Sabia, far right, managing funeral director. "We feel delighted to contribute to youth programs.” Also pictured are, from left, funeral director apprentice Lauren Campbell, Benjamin Mulligan, Emme Sabia, Augustave Sabia and Allan Sabia.