Talk of the Times: One Billion rising comes to Cape Ann

Residents of Gloucester and Cape Ann are invited to join with activists from around the world next week for One Billion Rising, described as the largest action "in the history of the global movement to bring an end to violence against women and girls."
The event takes place Thursday, Feb. 13, at 5 p.m. in Kyrouz Auditorium at City Hall, presented by the Gloucester Coalition for the Prevention of Domestic Abuse, HAWC, the YWCA North Shore Rape Crisis Center and the city of Gloucester.
Amber Gaumnitz, HAWC's Cape Ann domestic violence advocate, said the purpose of One Billion Rising is to recognize and face the truth that one in three women will be physically or sexually assaulted in her lifetime.
"This is an opportunity for us to stand up with survivors and let them know they are not alone and that we trust them and we believe them and hear them," she said.
The name of the movement reflects the number of women and girls who have suffered violence and abuse.
"We rise to show our local communities and the world what one billion looks like. …We rise to show we are determined to create a new kind of consciousness — one where violence will be resisted until it is unthinkable," according to the One Billion Rising website.
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken will be joined by Jamie Zahlaway Belsito, founder of the Maternal Mental Health Alliance and Brillamos Juntos/Shine Together. Belsito is also a candidate for Congress. Music will be performed by Renee Dupuis and friends.
Romeo Theken said the plight of those who are abused will not be forgotten.
"In addition to our local concerns, we hold in our hearts all of those who are seeking to escape violence across the world. As they seek safety, they are continually at risk of repeated sexual assault even as they exercise their human rights to pursue asylum in the United States and elsewhere," Romeo Theken said. "We will continue our local efforts to prevent violence against women and at the same time seek to protect the rights of all who reach out for our help, and all who seek to fight injustice."
Freedom of speech in school? That is the question
Eighth-graders in O’Maley Innovation Middle School civics and government classes are currently studying the First Amendment, specifically the freedom of speech and freedom of the press aspects of the amendment. Next Tuesday, they will have the unique opportunity to talk face-to-face — albeit virtually — with plaintiffs from two landmark cases.
They have studied two landmark cases: One is Tinker v. Des Moines, a 1969 Supreme Court case that found that freedom of speech must be protected in public schools, "provided the show of expression or opinion — whether verbal or symbolic — is not disruptive to learning."
The other is Hazelwood v. Kuhlmeier, a 1988 case in which the court found that students "shed some of their Constitutional rights at the schoolhouse gate."
After discussions of these two cases, every student of the Anchor, Ocean, and Beach houses will have an opportunity on Tuesday, Feb. 11 to video chat with one of the following plaintiffs from those cases: Cathy Kuhlmeier, John Tinker or Mary Beth Tinker.
Flu shots in Danvers
The Gloucester Health Department will be taking part in a regional flu clinic on Tuesday.
Public health nurses across the North Shore, including Gloucester's public health nurse Kelley Hiland, will be offering a regional flu clinic from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Peabody Institute Library's Gordon Room in Danvers.
"The flu vaccine is a simple, effective way for everyone to protect themselves, and we encourage residents to take advantage of this opportunity to attend a free flu clinic," Hiland said. "A flu vaccine is particularly critical for those who are at a high risk for flu complications, including children, seniors, pregnant women and those with preexisting conditions."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the flu can come on suddenly, and symptoms can include fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue. Vomiting and diarrhea may also occur, but is more common for children than adults.
The Massachusetts Department of Health and Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences have calculated between 2,000 to 3,000 people have been hospitalized in Massachusetts between Sept. 29 and Jan. 25.
The library is located at 15 Sylvan St. in Danvers. If anyone has any questions about the upcoming clinic, they can contact their local public health nurse.
Community champion
The Massachusetts Association of Community Action named state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester as the recipient of its "Community Action Champion Award" at a Statehouse policy briefing event.
"Senator Tarr is a bridge builder who works in a genuinely bipartisan manner to serve all of his communities,” said Maggie Howard, deputy director of Action Inc. “For decades, Senator Tarr has been a true partner for Action Inc. We’ve worked together on everything from holiday toy drives, to the opioid crisis, to job training and education, and heating assistance. He has also been a standout on energy issues, particularly on supporting the low-income energy assistance program.”
Tarr was joined by state House Speaker Robert DeLeo, state Senate Ways and Means Chairman Sen. Mike Rodrigues, and state Rep. Paul Donato who were recognized for their contribution to opening doors to economic prosperity for more than 600,000 low-income Massachusetts residents.
"I have always called these community action organizations, which are federally mandated and dedicated to fighting poverty, 'Swiss army knives' for their remarkable utility to help people in so many ways," Tarr posted on Facebook on Wednesday evening. "Thanks to Maggie Howard, deputy director of Action Inc. for her introduction and for presenting me with the award."
