The Open Door will launch a used bookstore at the Second Glance at 2 Pond Road this Saturday, March 7.
Off the Wall Books at the Glance will be a used bookstore nested within the organization’s thrift store, including comfortable seating with plenty of room to browse.
“When people shop at Second Glance, they support the local economy and strengthen community,” President and CEO of The Open Door Julie LaFontaine said. “The bookstore will create a gathering place at the intersection of community and commerce.”
Off the Wall Books at the Glance will cater to book lovers and book collectors across the board. Customers will find everything: fiction, history, vintage, children’s, gardening, spirituality, memoirs, art, self-help, nutrition and health.
It will also offer an eclectic trove of CDs, DVDs, as well as games and puzzles.
The bookstore will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“It is a circular economy that combines the best of community and shared values,” LaFontaine said. “People donate to support The Open Door, our team works their magic to create a space that is welcoming and friendly, and shoppers come to buy.”
Proceeds from the bookstore and thrift store support The Open Door’s hunger relief programs on Cape Ann and the North Shore. Last year, the agency supplied 8,287 local individuals from 3,686 households with 2,050,168 pounds of food (1,708,473 meals) during 50,802 visits, LaFontaine said.
The bookstore launch is scheduled to take off 9 a.m. this Saturday and will include giveaways, drawings, refreshments, and community.
McKenna bidding chamber adieu
A driver behind many community events and festivals is moving on.
Kerry McKenna is stepping away after six years as the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce’s director of events. She has organized the Waterfront Festival and summer Block Parties in Gloucester, Festival by the Sea in Manchester and the Essex Clamfest, all led or co-led by the chamber, as well as the chamber’s annual “Love Cape Ann” benefit auction. She is also credited with reinvigorating the chamber’s Golf Tournament, which serves as the major fundraiser for the Business Education Collaborative and chamber scholarships that are awarded annually to graduating Cape Ann area high school seniors.
McKenna also coordinated and nurtured the Businesswomen’s Committee. The annual Businesswomen’s Sail and Fall Luncheon have become marquee events for the group in partnership with McKenna’s skills as a planner and organizer.
“Kerry is the Bobby Orr of the Chamber,” said Pat Slade, the chamber’s 2018 board president, in a prepared statement. “Just when things would start to look like they were heading south, Kerry, like ice-rink aficionado Orr, would step in and take control of the situation, quietly leveraging her innate professionalism to save the day. Kerry brought her many skills and attributes to work with her every day to the great benefit of the chamber and all its members — she will be greatly missed by all of us who relied on her for her honesty, intelligence, and keen sense of humor.”
McKenna, a Gloucester resident, isn’t going far: “I’ll still be around, just likely doing something different.”
McKenna said she will be spending some quality time with family, especially new grandson Jake, and taking some time off to relax before seeking a new endeavour, likely with a local nonprofit organization.
A reception in McKenna’s honor will take place on her last day, Friday, March 20, at the chamber.
A fitting farewell
A veteran with no known relatives was laid to rest Tuesday in Gloucester “with the love and support of his community,” according to Cape Ann Veterans Services Director Adam Curcuru.
Greeley’s Funeral Home put out a call to have people come to honor the service of Fitchburg native SP4 Adelard “Del” Charron who served in Army from 1971 to 1974.
“Del volunteered at Pathways for Children and enjoyed the companionship with the young children. Two staff members of Pathways accepted the folded American flag on his behalf,” said Curcuru. “Chris Larsen from Larsen’s Shoes on Main Street remembered Del buying shoes from his store and came to pay his respect. Kathy Hitchcock knew Del from his final years at Gloucester Healthcare Nursing Home and came to share a few words of respect.”
Members of Coast Guard Station Gloucester and local veterans volunteered as pallbearers and to provide military honors.
“This is the true beauty of our wonderful city, to come together to honor the life of one of our citizens,” Curcuru said. “Del quietly lived as our community neighbor, he left a piece of his heart with those children he worked with at Pathways and he was laid to rest by many that did not personally know him but came to show the love and compassion for one of their own.”
Burger meister
A Gloucester man took on a Fat Tuesday challenge for a good cause, and came out on top for doing a good thing.
Fuddruckers held its annual 3 Pound Burger Challenge in celebration of Fat Tuesday, Feb. 25. Contestants signed up to eat a 3-pound burger on a giant bun with a pound of French fries and a bottomless drink. Those who finished within an hour won Fuddruckers gift certificates.
Erick Korpi of Gloucester took the challenge at Fuddruckers in Reading. Despite his best effort, Korpi wasn’t able to complete the challenge within the allotted timeframe. The winner was Shawn Butler of Lowell, who plowed through the meal in a record-breaking 17 minutes.
The North Shore Cancer WALK benefited from the challenge, receiving $5 of every entry fee.
The Reading Fuddruckers and three others in Massachusetts are owned by Jim Boland of Gloucester.
Extinction Rebellion
The group Extinction Rebellion-Gloucester will host a new member orientation Monday, March 16, at 6:30 p.m. at Backyard Growers, 3 Duncan St., Gloucester.
The meeting will cover details about what the organization XR is about, its goals, principles and values, and explain how to get involved. The session will run roughly 90 minutes.
While the orientation is a free event, open to the public, reservations are requested. They can be made at http://bit.ly/2TsH0gG.
