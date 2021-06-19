TALK OF THE TIMES: Poetry Without Paper winners named

The winners for the local library’s 18th annual Poetry Without Paper Contest have been chosen.
Kids ranging in age from high school to elementary school were presented awards for their poems on June 11.
"The writing we receive for the Poetry without Paper contest is always exceptional, and this year did not disappoint,” Sawyer Free Library’s Children Librarian Christy Rosso said. “Our long-time judge Dick Sloane looked forward to the contest every year. He was always impressed by the quality of Gloucester's student poetry. We are deeply grateful for his help in creating such an important long-lasting program for our community's youth."
Organized by Rosso and former Gloucester Poet Laureate John J. Ronan, the contest is an opportunity for local school children of all ages to showcase their writing and creativity in a supportive environment and win top prizes. This year, the contest was dedicated to Sloan, who had been the head judge for Poetry Without Paper since it began in 2003.
From the hundreds of submitted entries, winners were chosen from each age group: high school, middle school, and elementary school. First-place winners in all categories received $100 Cape Ann gift certificates, second-place winners received a $50 gift certificate, and third-place winners received a poetry book. All winning poets receive a certificate and receive an invitation to appear on 1623 Studios production, "The Writer's Block with John Ronan." Lastly, all winning work is published online by the library.
“There was a lot of fine writing and enthusiasm, despite COVID woes,” Ronan said. “And the sudden, tragic death of our long-time judge, Dick Sloane. When I started this contest 18 years ago with David McArdle, the library director at the time, we had no idea it would be so successful. I couldn’t be more thrilled."
Without further ado, here are the winners of Poetry without Paper:
High School
First Place — Kyia Karvelas, "The Tea Kettle"
Second Place — Myla Barry, "Like that of the Eye"
Third Place — Logan Frost, "Little Bird"
Honorable Mention — Aurelia Harrison "A Late Response to Jefferson"
Middle School
First Place — Caliana Dort, "Where I am From"
Second Place — Madison Jewell, "Parts of Trees"
Third Placee — Lyall Cunningham, "Verses"
Honorable Mentions — Hasan Albadri, "Spring is Like a Perhaps Hand," and Alyssa Deppen, "A Letter to 2021"
Elementary School
First Place — Betsy Telep, "Sea View"
Second Place — Alice Joshi, "Gloucester Gave Me"
Third Place — Gabriella McKearney, "Spring Sunshine"
Honorable Mentions — Quinn Goulart, "My Dog and I," and Timothy Halverson, "Midnight"
Celebrating Pride Month
Gloucester is celebrating Pride Month.
Early in the week, Public Works crews painted crosswalks around City Hall in the colors of the rainbow gay pride flag. The paint was donated by Home Decor Group and Ben’s Wallpaper & Paint, both on Railroad Avenue.
On Thursday, Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and others raised the Progress Pride flag at City Hall in what has become an annual ceremony to call attention to the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT). Different from the six-stripe rainbow flag, the progress flag has black and brown stripes to represent people of color, and baby blue, pink and white to reporesent transgender people.
"Friends young and old joined us from all over the North Shore / Cape Ann and it was great to celebrate in person again," she said on her Facebook page. In attendance were city COA Frank Cousins, his assistant Chris Sicuranza, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, and members of Gloucester High School's Sexuality and Gender Acceptance group and YOUnity, a drop-in center on Elm Street for young adults ages 16 to 25.
Saving our oceans
Every year on June 8, World Oceans Day is celebrated across the globe to raise awareness of the Earth’s oceans, and the need to care for them.
For Seaside Sustainability, a nonprofit organization based in Gloucester, every day is World Oceans Day.
The organization equips individuals, businesses and communities around the world to take action to protect ocean health. The 2021 World Oceans Day theme was “Life and Livelihoods,” which emphasizes how both wildlife and human-life rely on our oceans.
On World Oceans Day and every day, Seaside Sustainability provides a variety of opportunities to make a difference at the individual, local, and global levels.
Individuals can learn how large their plastic footprint is by taking Seaside Sustainability’s Plastic Quizzes (https://www.seasidesustainability.org/plastic). The short series covers topics such as personal care, food, grocery, beverages, and the household. At the end, quiz takers are provided with tips for how to reduce their plastic footprint.
Seaside Sustainability also is a distributor of Seabins (https://www.seasidesustainability.org/seabin) which can help reduce microplastic accumulation wherever they are placed.
Additionally, a Single-Use Plastic Ban Guide is available as a free download (https://www.seasidesustainability.org/plastic) to help aspiring activists create legislation in their community. This guide is based on Seaside Sustainability’s extensive experience and expertise implementing single-use plastic bans, including one of the most comprehensive in the country.