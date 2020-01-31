Artists on Cape Ann have a history of having parties of all kinds, from their studios to local taverns or more organized events such as the Rockport Art Association costume balls of years past as well as the Rocky Neck Art Colony’s former Beaux Arts Ball.
Rockport’s Ken Knowles, a professional fine artist and father of school-age children, has held a summer community party every other year. But this year he had a new idea; he is spearheading a “Rhythm & Blues Night” next Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m. at The Elks at Bass Rocks in Gloucester. The event features bands made up of Cape Ann and North Shore musicians with Cousins R&B Band and The Mike Bishop Group. Part of the proceeds will go to Care Dimensions, which supplies hospice and palliative care on Cape Ann and the North Shore.
“These are two of Cape Ann’s best R&B bands that will perform the greatest soul and R&B music from the 1960s until now,” Knowles said. “Why not bring your valentine, your friends or come solo and enjoy two awesome performances and great food. The more the merrier. This is about having a good time and giving back to a community organization.”
There is a cash bar and food from Vinwood Caterers. Tickets, $20 per person, are available at the door or by calling Knowles at 508-284-0427.
Grace Center recognized
City councilors commended the Grace Center of 10 Church St. for its years of service to the seaside community at the conclusion of Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The Grace Center Inc. provides hospitality and resources such as shelter and assistance to those working toward a sustainable life out of poverty.
“Whereas, the Grace Center is celebrating many years of working with and for an under served community; and whereas, for these many years the Grace Center staff and volunteers have graced us; and whereas, they are multi-talented and add those talents immeasurably every day to this important work,” Councilor Jennifer Holmgren said.
Representatives of the Grace Center present at the evening’s celebration included program director the Rev. Stephen Voysey and volunteers.
“The Grace Center is an extraordinary team effort,” Voysey said. “It is an honor to represent those who are doing all sorts of important work.”
New city appointments
The City Council on Tuesday also unanimously approved six new appointments:
J. Mark Olsen to the Capital Improvement Advisory Board.
Leslie Nicholson to the Dogtown Preservation Commission.
David Rhinelander to the Historical Commission.
David Rosen to the Planning Board.
Catherine Schlichte and Peter Cannavo to the Zoning Board of Appeals.
New Library Board members
John Day, Jason Brisbois, and Peter Brau have been announced as the newest members of the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library’s Board of Trustees.
With a 40-year career in higher education, Day supervised the academic library at all three institutions he worked at. In addition to extensive experience within libraries, Day has deep connections to Gloucester — he and his wife lived in East Gloucester for the first 10 years of their marriage, their son was born at Addison Gilbert Hospital, and all three of his children were baptized at St. Peter’s Church. Now retired, Day has been a full-time resident of Gloucester for five years.
Since 2016, Brisbois has served on the Sawyer Free Library’s Corporate Communications Committee and has been a Sawyer Free Library corporator since 2015. In addition to working in nonprofit management, the lifelong Gloucester resident has served as an editor, feature writer, and freelance writer for Gatehouse Media publications.
Having moved to Gloucester in 2002, Brau and his family have devoted to their time to education, art, green space, and a set of core economic justice concerns within the city. Education is extremely important to Brau and he has identified it, and the library, to have fed his curiosity and opened doors for his family. Brau is hoping to share his professional skills of being the vice president of finance at EdX to support the growth of the learning communities in Gloucester through the library.
Vegas at Village Hall
Annisquam Village Players is gearing up for its Cabaret 2020 next Saturday, Feb. 8, at 7 p.m., an annual event held at Annisquam Village Hall in Gloucester. This year’s theme centers on the Rat Pack/Las Vegas. In addition to the always entertaining program, the community theater group will introduce its summer musical production with a dance from that show.
Featuring will be AVP “celebrities, aerial ballet, and the Dynamos from ‘Mamma Mia’ will make an appearance.
“We have a stellar lineup of talent from all over the North Shore this year,” said Terry Sands, longtime director of the group.
There also will be a surprise visit from Marilyn Monroe who will make an appearance and sing some songs. Gloucester’s Theresia Millasovich may have something to do with this appearance.
Tickets are $35, $15 for those younger than 21, in advance, $40 at the door. Details may be found and tickets purchased at annisquamvillageplayers.com.
New England Boat Show
The annual Progressive New England Boat Show will be running from Feb. 8 to Feb. 16 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
At the event, over 700 boats will be displayed and attendees will have the chance to look at the latest in marine gear and cutting edge products and technology.
In addition to showcasing hundreds of boats, the show has scheduled educational programs and seminars.
Children can splash around a mini lake in a paddle boat and build-a-boat as a souvenir.
For those interested in attending, discounted tickets can be purchased online in advance at https://www.groupon.com/deals/national-marine-manufacturers-association.
Children ages 12 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Adult tickets are $14 in advance, $16 at the door.
