Gloucester's legendary sea serpent will be the centerpiece of activities planned for children and families by the Cape Ann Museum, 27 Pleasant St., in coming weeks.
Gloucester-born artist Michael Grimaldi has created a family-friendly guide, "Cassie the Sea Serpent," for a series of programs, a virtual lecture, and events this spring. Grimaldi, a local muralist, graphic designer, and Montserrat College of Art graduate who now lives in Beverly, will be live painting Cassie throughout the galleries so that visitors can see him at work.
Inspired by the legendary story of the Cape Ann sea serpent, a creature that was seen in Gloucester Harbor between 1817 and 1819 by hundreds of residents, Cassie will be focus of a socially-distanced scavenger hunt through the museum, and a series of programs over April school vacation week (April 22-25). Families with children younger than 18 are invited to visit the museum for free during the school vacation week. Preregistration for timed entrance tickets is required.
“The importance of this initiative is that we are introducing a new youth narrative throughout our galleries - an interactive and engaging new voice to engage younger audiences in the important stories behind the art and industries that so define the seminal role that Cape Ann has played in both American art and history,” museum director Oliver Barker said in a prepared statement.
In 2019, a 9-foot bronze sculpture of the Gloucester sea serpent was installed at the museum’s front entrance. It was designed by Essex artist Chris Williams who has created a scaled-down version of his serpent for families to take home during the vacation week.
Beginning Friday, April 16, visitors can watch Grimaldi as he paints Cassie in the Maritime and Fisheries Gallery from 1 to 3 p.m. Museum members are invited for a special after-hours event that day from 6 to 8 p.m. while Grimaldi paints Cassie in the Central Gallery, and light refreshments will be served.
Next Saturday, April 17, at 1 p.m. CAM education manager Miranda Aisling will offer a a virtual gallery tour of the museum with Grimaldi and a virtual lecture about bringing Cassie the Sea Serpent to life. This event is free for members, $10 for non-members, and pre-registration required for the Zoom event.
More details about the Cassie the Sea Serpent programs and events as well as tickets can be found at www.capeannmuseum.org.
Underwear drive
The Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church and two local stores are spearheading a drive to collect fresh underwear and socks for local families and individuals in need.
With money tight for many in these pandemic times, these essentials can fall to the bottom of the list. You can make a difference in the lives of others by joining the church to help Pathways For Children and the Grace Center make sure everyone can feel fresh!
Two local clothing stores — Nelson’s, 248 Main St. in Gloucester, and the John Tarr Store, 49 Main St. in Rockport — are offering a special price —buy one item, get a second for half price — on underwear and socks. Both will have drop boxes for packaged purchases in their stores.
A third drop box will be available for other purchases, weekdays between 9 a.m. and noon, at the Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church office, 10 Church St., Gloucester, near the corner of pine and church streets. (Ring the doorbell when you visit).
For those who want to help but not shop, donations are being accepted.
Checks may be mailed to Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church, 10 Church St., Gloucester, MA 01930. Write "undies and socks” on the memo line. Every cent go to Pathways For Children and the Grace Center to give help as needs demand.
Or give directly by credit card by visiting Pathways For Children at https://pw4c.org, and, or the Grace Center at https://liferbridgenorthshore.org/gracecenter/.
Museum and Grace Center
In keeping with its community outreach efforts during the pandemic, the Cape Ann Museum continues to partner with the Grace Center to serve lunch twice a month to residents experiencing food insecurity and homelessness.
The lunches, underwritten by museum board members and other community members, are provided by a local restaurant and serve to up to 50 people at the Gloucester House in the banquet room with a fireplace, tables adorned with flowers, and views of Gloucester Harbor. The Gloucester House is housing the Grace Center temporarily due to the pandemic which restricted the number of guests the center could serve in its day shelter at Gloucester Unitarian Universalist Church.
“ Food is love’ is the mantra of my Sicilian family,” said musem board member Nina Goodick who spearheaded the museum’s involvement along with a local We Are All in This Together Gloucester Facebook group. “You cook with love, and you share what you have. My father’s words to me are always in my heart and head.”
A ceramics artist, Goodick also created ceramic mugs for all of the participants.
Through this initiative, the museum is supporting local restaurants and chefs by paying for the preparation of the meals and offering free memberships to the participating restaurants. To those who receive the meals, the museum is offering art education activities and access to its Video Vault of lectures. The partnership began last year when the museum provided the group meals at the old YMCA on Middle Street when it was used as an emergency shelter during the height of the pandemic. Residents then learned how to paint self-portraits, and several of the works now hang in the museum on Pleasant Street.
The museum also initiated a charitable connection to The Open Door in Gloucester during that time. Four local photographers, Jason Grow, Shawn G. Henry, Paul Cary Goldberg, and Bill Sumner, captured images of more than 245 households last April and helped raise $30,000 for The Open Door which was experiencing a 40% increase in demand for food. The result was The Porch-Rait Project, a selection of 40 portraits exhibited at the Janet and William Ellery James Center at Cape Ann Museum Green off Grant Circle in September.
“During the pandemic, we felt it was so important to demonstrate support for the community by hanging the banners prominently on our downtown campus, showing support for front-line workers with a light installation and road rally at CAM Green, and highlighting the work of our local food pantry through an innovative photography exhibition,” said Barker, the museum director. “In many ways, we wanted to remind our community of its proven resiliency throughout history as a fishing community and one that comes together in times of challenge.”
That is also why Goodick feels strongly about the museum’s support of the Grace Center residents. “We are sharing not only nourishment for their bodies by providing meals to some of most needy people in our community but also nourishment of the mind and soul through education and entertainment by sharing our video vault lectures series,” she said. “Education is such an important key to lifting people up and changing circumstances. Maybe what we are doing will touch someone in a way that can bring comfort, hope, and dignity through kindness.”