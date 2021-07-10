Talk of the Times: Seaside Sustainability hosting virtual auction

Seaside Sustainability is hosting the Coastal Celebration Virtual Auction that opens Friday, July 23, at 8 a.m. , and closes Saturday, July 31, at 10 p.m.
The money raised will support ocean-cleaning blue technologies, advocacy toward single-use plastic bans, the launch of Seaside Sustainability’s online Green Scholars program, and more.
The auction will be hosted on BiddingForGood, and offers exciting, unique items provided by local businesses and artists in Greater Boston —including a week-long vacation in Ajijic, Mexico! Other items on block are a whale watching voucher and a pass to the Essex County Club for tennis and lunch.
There's still time to donate items for auction. If you're interested in sponsoring, there are three levels: Trout ($250), Dolphin ($350) & Whale ($500+). To become a sponsor, contact daleya@seasidesustainability.org.
To learn more about the incredible items available, how to donate, and more detailed information, please visit the BiddingForGood link: https://www.biddingforgood.com/auction/auctionhome.action?vhost=ssustainability.
To learn more about Seaside Sustainability and its programs, visit www.seasidesustainability.org.
Art, photos on show
When customers visit two local banks they'll be able to take in the work of two Gloucester residents.
The public exhibit “Finding Joy in Challenging Times,” created by artist Kathryn G. Roberts, is available for viewing now through Saturday, Aug. 7, in BankGloucester’s lobby on Main Street. All art featured in this show is for sale.
John Abisamra's photography is on display at Santander Bank, 17 Union St. in Manchester through Aug. 4.
Roberts is full-time artist specializing in vibrant watercolor, and art — always the Gloucester native’s passion — has evolved into a full-time business at her Cape Ann Art Gallery, where she also teaches classes and visitors are welcome by appointment.
Abisamra moved to Gloucester seven years ago, drawn by the coastal beauty of Cape Ann. He says his real passion is to capture the beauty of our landscape through the eye of his camera. He particularly enjoys photographing the golden hours of sunrise and sunset and is drawn to images where nature and man made elements meet.
Roberts has participated in numerous group shows on the North Shore and curated multiple solo exhibitions. She is affiliated with the New England Watercolor Society, Rockport Art Association, the Experimental Art Group, North Shore Art Association, The Rocky Neck Art Colony and seARTS. Her work is shown in collections throughout the U.S. Many of her paintings are in collections throughout the United States and are on view on Instagram @kathygrobartgallery.
Abisamra's photographs have been published in the Photographer's Forum Magazine, Cape Ann Magazine (including three covers), Cape Ann Guide, and the Gloucester Daily Times. He is a juried member of Gallery 53 on Rocky Neck, the Rockport Art Association, and Newburyport Art Association where his work can be viewed. More of photography can be seen at Arts Abound in Magnolia, Depot Diner in Beverly, Cape Ann Coffee and Oliver’s Restaurant in Gloucester, as well as at windowoflight.weebly.com.
A birthday and fireworks
A local restaurant celebrated its fifth year in business and in doing so helped Gloucester celebrate the nation's birthday on Monday.
Chef Anthony Caturano marked the fifth anniversary of his restaurant Tonno Gloucester by hosting a fundraising lunch event on June 25. Tickets were $100 per person and allowed customers to order any dishes off the regular menu and choose from Tonno’s house beer and house wines.
All the ticket proceeds —$ 5,000 — went to The Gloucester Fund, helping to fund the July 5 fireworks display and honor the memory of COVID-19 victims.
The Gloucester Fund's Barry Pett told the Times that this is the first year in decades that the Gloucester Fund hasn't been in dire need of money to pay for the July 5 and Labor Day fireworks shows, which together cost about $50,000.
Tonno's gift of $5,000 was matched by the Peabody-based Lyon-Waugh Auto Group, whose managing partner, Warren Waugh, lives in Gloucester. Carbone Metal Fabricators of Chelsea, whose owner and CEO, Peter Carbone has Gloucester ties, gave $5,000, too.
The Gloucester Police Department donated $1,850, and Wolf Hill Garden Center, which has been donating since 2013, donated $1 for each delivery made from its Gloucester location.
And residents and other businesses donated to a raffle by the Facebook group We Are All In This Together Gloucester, which in turn donated the nearly $20,000 raised for The Gloucester Fund's fireworks shows.
The Labor Day show will happen Sept. 4 during the Gloucester Schooner Festival.
Speaking of schooners
The Gloucester Schooner Festival 2021 is back for its 37th year.
The Festival Committee says 26 schooners are planning to come so far for the event from Sept. 2 to 6.
But the committee says it's all hands on deck for volunteering, participating, and raising funds! If you want to get involved, email schooner@maritimegloucester.org
And if you want to see this great annual tradition back in its full glory, Festival Committee asks that you please donate today at www.maritimegloucester.org