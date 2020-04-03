A fund set up to help out-of-work Cape Ann restaurant and other employees was $22,000 short of its $200,000 goal on Friday.
Action Inc., in partnership with the city of Gloucester and the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, launched the Cape Ann Emergency Relief Fund on March 20 to assist local families whose jobs have been affected by the spreading coronavirus pandemic.
“These people have to pay rent, medical bills, and transportation costs,” Action Inc.’s Director of Planning and Development Joe McEvoy said when launching the fund. “That won’t go away just because they have had to cut back in their hours or they have lost their jobs.”
Fundraising is set to close Sunday at midnight.
"Please help us raise the last $22,000 this weekend so we can give as much as we can to as many people as possible," Action said Friday evening in an email solicitation. "100% of your donation will support hard-working members of our community who have lost their hours, their income, or their job completely. People are struggling and they need your help."
Donations may be made at actioninc.org/emergencyfund.
Social distancing
Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken and Public Health Director Karin Carroll would like to remind all residents that social distancing guidelines have been extended through April, per federal and state orders.
Gov. Charlie Baker also extended the closure of all non-essential businesses and the stay-at-home advisory until at least May 4. All schools and non-emergency childcare facilities are closed through at least May 4, as well.
On Wednesday, Romeo Theken announced that Gloucester municipal buildings will remain closed to the public through at least May 4. Anyone wishing to conduct city business is encouraged to do so online or by calling or emailing any city office. A city department/staff directory and online municipal services may be found at https://gloucester-ma.gov/.
All residents are advised to avoid nonessential travel, practice social distancing, and remember that gatherings of more than 10 people are prohibited.
"It is incredibly important that everyone, unless you are an essential worker, stays home as much as is possible to prevent this virus from continuing to spread," Romeo Theken said in a prepared statement. "Social distancing isn't easy, and forgoing precious time with friends and family is hard to do. Thank you all for your cooperation and patience. This is a challenging time and your efforts will make a difference for the health and well-being of our community."
Public health officials are urging parents to talk to their children about proper hygiene and prevention methods as well as the importance of social distancing.
"As residents continue their social distancing efforts, it is important to note that everyone should avoid group activities outdoors involving 10 or more people," Carroll said. "There shouldn't be pick-up basketball games, nor should children be playing outside in groups. And for those who are pursuing more individualized activities like walking, running and bicycling, you should be maintaining at least six feet between yourself and anyone who doesn't live in your household while outside during this time."
Beach news
Residents are also reminded that Good Harbor Beach is closed to dogs through Sept. 30. Dogs are allowed on all other beaches through April. Fines are set at $300 per violation. More information about the city rules governing dogs on Gloucester beaches may be found on the city's website.
The city is now accepting mail-in applications for beach stickers for the 2020 season. Applications are available for download on the city’s website by clicking on the blue “Beach Info” link on the left of the welcome page. Residents are asked to read the instructions carefully and be sure to include all supporting documentation or the application may not be processed.
Resident sticker prices are $20; resident senior stickers (age 65 and older) are $1 and valid through December 2020; non-resident stickers for seasonal renters are $100; and all other non-resident stickers are $300.
Questions regarding sticker eligibility can be addressed when City Hall is again fully staffed in mid-May.
