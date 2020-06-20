Talk of the Times: Spirit of Fiesta alive and well

The annual activities surrounding St. Peter's Fiesta that usually take place this coming week may have been canceled and an abbreviated celebration in September is looking unlikely but spirit of the ceremony lives on.
The St. Peter's Novena — days of prayer that usually lead up to the festival — began June 15 to coincide with the feast day of St. Peter, which is June 29. Those interested in participating through this online format can go online to YouTube and search "St. Peters Novena Gloucester MA 2020" or access it at youtube.com/channel/UCKf5VR6fCGdDrkXPvDo-CzQ.
There is also a Facebook group that is sharing Fiesta photos from years past. It is called Down the Fort Documentary.
And during the actual weekend of Fiesta, June 26 to 28, The Bookstore on Main Street will dedicate one window to a display in tribute of St. Peter's Fiesta. There will be photos from the first and 90th editions of Fiesta. The display will also feature the children's books "Nonna, What is St. Peter's Fiesta?" and "St. Peter's Fiesta," as well as "Fiesta Through the Years," a photographic history of the event.
All the proceeds from sales of "Nonna, What is St. Peter's Fiesta?" and a percentage of sale proceeds from "Fiesta Through the Years" will benefit the St. Peter's Fiesta Committee, Inc., the 501c3 organization which puts on Fiesta.
Joe Novello, the committee president, said this week that a final decision of whether or not an abbreviated Fiesta — scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 12 — is going to occur will be made in July. He also said he and the committee are thinking of ways to make next's year Fiesta memorable.
Saluting seniors
While seniors at Gloucester High School have not been able to walk across a stage in caps and gowns this June because of the coronavirus pandemic, they are not uncelebrated.
On Sunday, Gloucester High School will host a drive-in theater presentation for the seniors and their families to watch a "Graduation Celebration of the Class of 2020" video. The live, in-person graduation has been postponed to Sunday, Aug. 2.
The school has partnered with Studio 1623 to create the video, which includes "speeches by students and officials, key elements of our traditional graduation ceremony, a few new elements, and most importantly images of the Class of 2020," Principal James Cook wrote in a letter announcing the graduation plans.
The video will premiere at the O'Maley Innovation Middle School parking lot, 32 Cherry St., on Sunday, June 21, at 8:30 p.m.
A Senior Awards Night video was shared with families on Friday.
Feeding the frontlines
Local businesses are stepping up to help keep those on the local frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic feed.
Recently, Cape Ann Savings Bank took part in “Thank You Thursday,” a weekly event organized by Tom Lance of The Brass Monkey on Main Street, signing up to feed the entire staff — day, evening and overnight shifts — of Addison Gilbert Hospital for a day.
The bank hired Corey Grammas of Lobsta Land on Causeway Street to make 250 lobster rolls and a bunch of turkey clubs for those who couldn't eat or didn't like lobster.
"What makes this even more special, which I did not know, is that Lobsta Land has been giving back 1% of their proceeds to The Open Door (Cape Ann's food pantry)," said Jennifer C. Orlando, the bank's assistant vice president and marketing officer.
On Friday, Jim Unis Jr. treated Gloucester Police officers to breakfast sandwiches from George's of Gloucester coffee shop at the corner of Washington and Centennial Avenue. The officers have also been treated to whoopie pies from The Whoopie Wagon, based in Topsfield; pizza in memory of Willie Greeke, who died of COVID-19 complications, from friend Carl McKay; breakfast pastries from Lee's on East Main Street; and other meals.