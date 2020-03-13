With great sadness, Felicia Ciaramitaro Mohan announced that the public St. Joseph's Novena and re-enactment scheduled for March 19 at the Capt. Lester S. Wass Post 3 of the American Legion has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns that are now sweeping through Cape Ann.
"We canceled everything Wednesday night after the rosary," said Mohan. "I sent all my novena girls a message that everything was being canceled. We are devastated. Lots of tears have been shed, not only from me but all my 'cumnares'."
On Thursday, Mohan and novena participants did a livestream of the saying of the rosary in front of the altar at the Legion before they started the laborious process of taking it down on Friday.
"We began taking off all the breads and saints and decorations," said Mohan.
There are literally hundreds and hundreds of decorative breads that were made by Mohan and her large circle of devoted friends who wanted to support the public nature of this nine-day prayer service, which this year was brought to Gloucester's American Legion after being held at Mohan's house in years past.
"I gifted each friend a pin that I give each year to them to remember our time together for that year, and we divided up our 130 pounds of pasta," she said.
On Saturday, they begin the process of moving everything into storage.
"The whole thing is awful but I love my cumnares so much and their health and well-being is most important to me and to be safe for everyone," said Mohan. "I plan to Facebook Live the rosary each night with my novena village for the rest of the novena days."
Mohan and her group of dozens of women who, side-by-side, put together this event, wanted to give Barry Mohan a shout out for his tireless efforts. Referring to that old adage "behind every great man is a great woman," referencing that good deeds don't happen in a vacuum, they wanted to thank Barry, Felicia's husband, for his endless support for all the heavy lifting and construction of the altar that goes into the novena celebration.
"Barry had 55 women who needed help to pull off this very public event," said Felicia Mohan. "He was the man putting all our wishes into action for the St. Joseph's Novena."
Irish Sweepstake to be live-streamed
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce announced that the Irish Sweepstakes drawing scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, will now take place as a Live Facebook event, in partnership with The Bridge Cape Ann, beginning at 5:30 pm.
Due to increasing public health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and following guidance from federal, state and local officials advising the cancellation or postponement of events with large public gatherings, the Chamber decided to cancel the public portion of the Irish Sweepstakes event. In recent years the event has been held at the Gloucester House and typically draws a full house of sweepstakes ticket holders.
“We were looking for a way to keep our ticket-holders safe while still offering a fun experience as the winning numbers are drawn,” said Chamber CEO Ken Riehl. “Thankfully, Kory Curcuru and The Bridge stepped up to partner with us and transform the drawing into a Live Facebook event. Patrick Thorpe, BankGloucester president and our longtime Irish Sweepstakes host, has even offered to share some of his classic Irish tales,” Riehl continued.
To view the event live, visit the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce or The Bridge Cape Ann on Facebook.
Gloucester400 seeks executive director
A search for the Gloucester400 executive director has been launched by Gloucester Celebration Corporation, the official organizers of Gloucester’s 400th anniversary celebration in 2023. A key member of the quadricentennial leadership team, this person will oversee the administration, programs, and strategic plan for the observances and celebration.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for a seasoned leader who has strong ties to Gloucester and deep knowledge of the community,” said Bob Gillis, tri-chairperson of the Gloucester400 steering committee. “It’s not often that a position offers the chance to be an integral part of such a historic effort and make such a significant impact on our city. All of us who are currently working toward the quadricentennial are excited to bring the right candidate on board.”
It is not coincidental that the steering committee launched its search now. Planning for the city’s 400th anniversary will reach a critical juncture in the coming year as programs and events step up activities. While the position will initially be a half-time role, it is anticipated that it will transition to full-time toward the end of 2021.
During a typical day, the executive director will work with a wide range of people including the GCC board, the 400th anniversary Steering Committee, and the subcommittees to fulfill the Gloucester400 mission. To accomplish that, the director will also develop resources to ensure the financial health of the organization. The executive director will need to envision and articulate the vision of Gloucester400’s strategic future to staff, board, volunteers, donors, and residents.
The steering committee will accept resumes through March 20. More information about this position is available at www.gloucesterma400.org/employment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.