A Ward 1 meeting on the "state of the city," scheduled for Monday has been postponed because it is also the Jewish High Holy Day of Rosh Hashana.
Ward 1 City Councilor Scott Memhard, in conjunction with the Gloucester Stage Company, was to host a neighborhood "state of the city" meeting with Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken, Chief Administrative Officer Jim Destino, and police Chief Ed Conley. The program was to take place right on the set of "Native Gardens" at Gloucester Stage, 267 E. Main St.
Instead, the mayor and her team will update the community about current city and ward events and developments, as well as address neighborhood concerns and issues, on Monday, Oct. 21, at the North Shore Arts Association, 11 Pirates Lane, from 6 to 8 p.m.
Among other topics, there will be opportunity to discuss quality of life impacts from pressures of residential and commercial development, the planning and siting for new elementary schools, city budgets and debt, and any other areas of interest. There will be time for questions.
The postponement was requested by the mayor "in deference for those celebrating Rosh Hashana," the Jewish new year.
And for those doing so, a message from Romeo Theken: "Sending my best wishes for a new year that finds you in good health and happiness."
Codfish Ball
"There won't be a hook in site" at the city's first Codfish Ball, hosted by the nonprofit Schooner Adventure, under the tent on the pier at Maritime Gloucester next Saturday, Oct. 5.
There will be plenty of music with shanty singing by Three Sheets to the Wind, a performance by the Adventure crew, and swing dancing to the music of the Blackburn Stompers by the Cape Ann Big Band. Families are welcome. The event runs from 4 to 9 p.m.
Those attending may come as they are or they can dress in '20s or historic nautical attire.
"I'm excited about this event, which is intended to be a fun celebration of Adventure, and her community, in every sense of the word. It has the potential to become a yearly tradition drawing a festive crowd of supporters down to the Gloucester waterfront," said Jonathan Jaques, Codfish Ball chairperson and Schooner Adventure board member.
With the schooner Adventure at the pier as a backdrop, participants can enjoy a cash bar of beer and wine, accompanied by the Ipswich Ale beer truck and buffet catering by the Causeway restaurant. There will be games, raffle and a silent auction.
Inspired by Shirley Temple singing “At the Codfish Ball” in the 1930s movie "Captain January," Schooner Adventure invites everyone to this celebration and the grand finale of the 2019 schooner sailing season.
The song by S. Mitchell and L. Pollack says "All the fishes still alive are having a ball ... It's some affair, they'll all be there, from the herring to the whale."
Further lyrics paint a picture under the sea with: "Lobsters dancing in a row ... Jelly fish sway to and fro ... Finnan haddie leads the eel through an Irish reel. The catfish is a dancing man but he can't can-can like a sardine can."
Tickets to the fundraising event are $50 each; $40 for members; and children under 12 are free. Advance tickets available at www.schooner-adventure.org or call 978-281-8079 or email info@schooner-adventure.org. Tickets also available at the door.
Seeking theater talent
Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe (CAST) is preparing for its 12th season with three productions scheduled: Noel Coward's "Hay Fever," directed by Ray Jenness in November; William Shakespeare's "Timon of Athens," directed by Ken Stoeffler in March; and "Charley's Aunt" by Brandon Thomas, directed by Annegret Reimer, in May. All performances are at the Rogers Street Theatre in Gloucester.
Joseph Stiliano, founder and artistic director, said since its inception in 2008, this community theater has presented 41 productions, involving participants of all ages and experience both onstage and behind the scenes. CAST continues to invite people with an interest in theater to take part in the group's activities. In addition to acting, CAST is looking for people to work on costumes, props, sets and stage crew.
"We need and want people in the Cape Ann area to participate. In that way Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe remains and indeed grows as a vital part of the arts community," said Stiliano. "To get involved with a vibrant, creative group of people focused on achieving the best possible results, please get in touch with us."
Those interested can reach the group by email at cast2008@prodigy.net, or write to Cape Ann Shakespeare Troupe. P.O. Box 2325 Rockport, MA 01966.
Dentist in D.C.
Dr. Jeff Ahlin gave a talk on cutting edge dentistry and orthodontics at the American Orthodontic Society's Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C., last weekend.
Ahlin is the past president of the American Orthodontic Society's Board of Examiners. He spoke on the importance of facial balance and symmetry when finishing orthodontic cases. He emphasized the importance of making sure the temporomandibular joint is correctly positioned in order to prevent TMJ-related headaches later in life.
He also spoke of the importance of the latest research indicating that adult fluoride treatments can prevent root decay and dental sensitivity in adults. Ahlin said he believes that eventually all insurance companies will be compelled to cover this service for older patients.
Ahlin is the past president of the American Orthodontic Society Foundation which provides orthodontic services for patients world-wide who do not have access to quality orthodontic care. The foundation also provides scholarships for graduate dental students at Tufts University, School of Dental Medicine. Ahlin has taught at Harvard University, School of Dental Medicine for more tha 15 years.
Ahlin has provided pediatric, orthodontic, and adult cosmetic dental services at 1 Essex Ave. in Gloucester since 1973.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.