One of Walt Disney's most beloved characters will be taking flight Wednesday over Gloucester's city-owned I-4, C-2 site on Rogers Street.
The city is set to kick off its latest Gloucester Harborwalk Summer Cinema series with a free, outdoor showing of the 2019 version of "Dumbo," a live-action film that stars Colin Farrell, Danny DeVito and Eva Allen in director Tim Burton's remake of the 1941 classic tale.
The movie, which centers on a baby elephant whose oversized ears enable him to fly, is set to start at 8 p.m., and is being sponsored by BankGloucester.
The screening will mark the launch of a weekly Wednesday night series, with the full schedule to come, Community Development Director Jill Cahill said.
The series, which has become a popular Gloucester summer feature, offers family-based films shown on a portable screen. A number of vendors create something of a food court on the 65 Rogers St. grounds as well.
Presidential volunteer
Anyone who phoned the city clerk's office this past week may have heard a familiar voice on the other end of the line.
It was City Council President Paul Lundberg, who was answering calls to clerk Joann Senos' office while a number of the office's regular employees were out.
"I knew they were short-handed," said Lundberg, who announced last weekend he would not seek re-election to his at-large council seat this fall. "So I told (Senos) I would volunteer to sit in. And she took me up on it."
Once at the office, Lundberg settled in to his phone-answering duties.
"I think this about the only thing here I'm qualified to handle," he joked.
Lundberg's volunteering also spotlighted one of the odd pieces of Gloucester's city government structure. While nearly all department head positions are appointed by the mayor, the clerk's job is one of just two posts that fall under the jurisdiction of the City Council.
The other? The position of city auditor, held by Kenny Costa.
Familiar face
Theater goers who take in the Gloucester Stage Company's clever, current production of "The 39 Steps" may recognize one of the actors, especially if they saw the 2016 film "Manchester By The Sea."
Lewis Wheeler has become a regular at Gloucester Stage in such productions as the acclaimed 2017 presentation of "To Kill a Mockingbird," the 2016 political satire "The Totalitarians," and 2008's "Doubt: A Parable," among others.
Many may also recognize him as the guy who gets himself into a good old-fashioned bar fight with Casey Affleck during "Manchester By The Sea," which, of course, was filmed in large part in Gloucester and Manchester. Affleck won an Oscar for best actor and director Kenneth Lonergan won one for his screenplay. The movie also earned an Oscar nomination for best picture.
"The 39 Steps," a stage takeoff of the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film, is directed by GSC artistic director and stage and film fight-scene director Robert Walsh. It gives Wheeler additional chances to display his physical acting talents — notably some acrobatic skills in a ladder scene.
The presentation continues at the company's Gorton Theatre through July 28. For more information and tickets, visit gloucesterstage.com.
