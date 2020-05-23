Talk of the Times: Thanks for the meals and sea chanteys

Action Inc. recently asked for help with weekend meals at the shelter it is running in conjunction with the Grace Center and the Cape Ann YMCA at the YMCA gym, and the community took action.
"We've had support and delicious dinners," said Action in an email. "Thanks for letting our shelter guests and staff know that our community really cares about them."
Meals have been provided by Atlantic Vacation Homes, Groom Construction, The Emerson Inn, the We Are All In This Together Gloucester Facebook page — which includes Awesome Gloucester, Rockport Mortgage, and many individuals, the Cape Ann Referral Group, the Action Inc. Board of Directors, and several others.
Online hospitality
The Gloucester-based Beauport Hospitality Group has gone virtual.
Its Seaport Grille, 6 Rowe Square, and the 1606 Restaurant at Beauport Hotel, 55 Commercial St., are now offering take-out food, with online ordering now available.
Seaport Grille is offering takeout services daily from noon to 8 p.m. Orders can be placed online or by phone at 978-282-9799 or 978-325-0039. The menu and ordering can be found at https://bit.ly/3bWI56q.
At the 1606, Executive Chef John Welch is offering a fresh menu featuring upscale versions of New England classic dishes.
Takeout is offered Wednesday through Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m. Diners may order order online at https://bit.ly/2ZuwyJ0 or call 978-491-5090, and if they call when they arrive, the meal will be brought to the car.
The Beauport Boutique Gift Shop, located in the hotel, is also offering a catalog of items for sale online. The shop's signature home decor, apparel and accessories. A few featured items include the shop's custom white tea scent candles, sailcloth beach bags, Colby Davis of Boston jewelry, and of course, Beauport Hospitality gift cards — to gift for a future hotel stay. The catalog may be found at https://shop.beauporthotel.com/, and more items are being added.
Sea music
Two leaders in the ranks of Schooner Adventure's volunteers have found a way to weather the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic and are sharing the fruits of their labors.
For centuries fishermen and sailors have gathered to sing — to keep a rhythm for shipboard tasks or to express emotions. Like those seafarers, Peter Souza and his wife Audi have relied on favorite songs to carry them through.
What started as a short list has turned into a YouTube channel with videos of new song performances being added almost daily. The couple's young daughter Zinnia joins in on a few numbers. The videos may be found at https://bit.ly/3bZ3rzY
Schooner Adventure says the couple is taking requests. If you have a favorite chantey or song of the sea, drop the nonprofit a note at info@schooner-adventure.org and it’ll pick one and ask the Souzas to perform it. It will post the new video, too.
Check out more information about "sea music" on its website; www.schooner-adventure.org.