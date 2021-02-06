The Cape Ann Museum will be hosting three outdoor walking tours throughout the month of February.
"During a time of continued concerns about the spread of COVID-19, the one-and-half hour tours offer participants a safe and engaging way to learn about the rich history of Cape Ann" Ashley Elias, for the Museum, said.
The tours will explore the life and careers of artists Edward Hopper and Fitz Henry Lane in Gloucester and the evolution of religious and spiritual life on Cape Ann.
Saturday, Feb. 13 at 1 p.m.: A guided tour through the Lane Gallery to the Lane House
Saturday, Feb. 20 at 1 p.m.: The evolution of spiritual communities walking tour
Saturday, Feb. 27 at 1 p.m.: "Hopper's Houses" Walking Tour
Each tour is led by a knowledgeable Museum docent who will guide participants along a route through the city focusing on the chosen topic.
Tours are held rain or shine and participants are required to wear face masks. Cost, which includes museum admission, is $10 for CAM members and $20 for non-member.
Register at capeannmuseum.org/events.
A leafy welcome
Backyard Growers has welcomed Jessica (Jess) Reid to take on the role of program coordinator as they seek to connect people and communities through access to healthy food.
"We are elated to welcome Jess to the team at Backyard Growers," said Program Director Corrine Lippie. "She is a dynamic new addition with deep food systems and farming experience. As we grow the Backyard Growers team, we will also be able to deepen our work and impact in the community."
Reid is a Massachusetts native who has worked on agricultural projects everywhere from Vermont to Madagascar. She graduated from Saint Michael’s College after studying anthropology with a focus on farming and food systems. Looking to pursue work that combined these interests, she joined the Peace Corps as an Agriculture Extension Agent in Madagascar in 2018.
After two years working abroad, Reid will manage Backyard Growers' garden sites, which includes nine community and partner gardens and nine school garden sites from preschool through high school. She will develop and deliver trainings, workshops and outreach to support a diverse service population of children, seniors, and families as they grow their own food through the organization’s community and backyard garden programs.
Working with Lippie, she will also build upon a strong foundation of existing programs and expand the organization's capacity to connect low- to moderate-income individuals and families through new initiatives.
Backyard Growers was founded by Executive Director Lara Lepionka in 2010. Now based at 3 Duncan St. in downtown Gloucester, the organization manages vegetable gardens in all Gloucester Public Schools and connects students from pre-K through high school to experiences that help them shape healthy behaviors. Backyard Growers has also built 400 raised garden beds across Gloucester, providing the resources and training for low- to moderate-income children, families, and seniors to grow their own food.