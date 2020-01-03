As the holiday season is now at a close, it’s nearly time to set those Christmas trees at the curb, if you’d like them to be carted away.
The city’s trash hauler, JRM, will be collecting Christmas trees the week of Jan. 13, on your regular trash day. Trees must be put out no later than 7 a.m. and residents are urged to check that the tree is free of all decorations, lights, stands and other baubles.
Trees in plastic bags will not be collected.
Or, if you’d like the Scouts to grab your tree this Saturday or next, read on.
Donate $5 to Boy Scout Troop 20, and they will whisk away your Christmas tree to be recycled for use in local gardens. Tree pickup is Saturdays, Jan. 4 and 11, between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Trees must be free of ornaments, lights, tree stands, etc., and must be put outside prior to pickup. The donations will go toward Scouting trips, outings, and/or equipment for the troop.
To arrange pickup, call 978-309-9501 with your name, address, telephone number and which day is best to pick up your tree. Or, email the same information to troop20treepickup@gmail.com.
A winning combo
This Saturday, the Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library will host “Dads and Donuts for Everyone” from 10 to 11 a.m. in the Friend Room downstairs. At this event, dads, moms, grandparents, and caregivers are all invited to join their kids for some playtime, stories, songs, rhymes and other activities, and, of course, donuts. Fruit will also be available.
For more information, contact Kristen Lauderdale at 978-325-5505 or lauderdale@sawyerfreelibrary.org.
Raising money for HAWC
For the month of January, the CBD product store Angel Wings Wellness, over on Rogers Street, will be donating 10% of its sales of its Angel Wings 1500 mg full-spectrum CBD oil to local nonprofit Healing Abuse Working for Change (HAWC).
The money donated will assist HAWC in providing a 24-hour hotline, advocacy and education, legal and hospital advocacy, children’s services, and emergency family shelter to victims of domestic violence who live in 23 cities and towns on the North Shore.
