Talk of the Times: 19,100 tulips bulbs going into boulevard grounds

Cape Ann Designs "BottleNeck Beauties" feature the rarest of sea glass finds from designer Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco’s collection, and also incorporate one-of-a-kind glass beads of Gloucester's Beth Williams. Each piece is pared with a vintage chain. Ganim-DeFalco is among the artisans invited to be part of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, holiday shopping event on Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.