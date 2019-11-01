Talk of the Times: 19,100 tulips bulbs going into boulevard grounds

There’ll be a whole lot of digging going on along Stacy Boulevard on Saturday.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Generous Gardeners co-founder Susan Kelly and a troop of dedicated volunteers will begin planting about 19,100 tulip bulbs that should bloom in April and May.
“Last year we planted 27,000 tulips,” Kelly said. “We left them in all of the beds except the pink bed at the Fishermen’s Wives where we planted in pots so we could remove them to plant the 350 Pink Jolt dianthus. For these showy varieties of tulips, the second year they won’t bloom as large or as tall, so we are planting over them with a new bulbs, but just not quite so many.”
This is the fourth autumn Generous Gardeners has planted bulbs on the boulevard. “I expect about 20 to 30 volunteers,” Kelly said. “I never know exactly how many volunteers will come — it’s more fun than weeding — but I’ll get lots of veterans. It’s a very popular event, so it will be a nice show.”
The tulip bulbs are planted in beds by color, including 5,000 Pink Impression for around the Fishermen’s Wives Memorial, 2,500 Red Impression for the red beds, 2,500 Red Parade for around the Triton statue in Elizabeth Gordon Smith Park, and 200 Pink Smooch for the small pink round bed.
Later in the week, Kelly said volunteers will plant 1,000 mixed varieties of daffodils into various traffic islands around the city and the newly cleared Spanish War memorial at the corner of Pleasant and Prospect streets.
Besides the boulevard and traffic islands, Generous Gardeners volunteers take care of and water the hanging baskets and planters on Main Street and the HarborWalk.
The nonprofit organization always accepts donations to help keep the city’s green spaces flowering. Donations may be made online at the group’s website, www.generousgardeners.org, or by sending a check to Generous Gardeners, 101 Western Ave., Suite 1, Gloucester, MA 01930.
Turning back time
As people turn their clocks back this weekend for the end of daylight saving time, Cape Ann’s firefighters and the American Red Cross are asking everyone to also test their smoke alarms.
“Home fires affect Massachusetts communities more than any other disaster,” said Holly Grant, chief executive officer of the Massachusetts region of the American Red Cross. “We ask everyone to ‘turn and test’ this weekend to help protect your family. Just in the past weekend, Red Cross volunteers responded to 13 home fires across the Commonwealth to help people recover. You can help stay safe by testing your smoke alarms and practicing your escape plan with everyone in your household.”
The threat of home fires, most often caused by cooking and heating equipment, increases with the holidays and cold weather. Households can prepare by:
Installing smoke alarms on every level of the home. Place them inside and outside bedrooms, and sleeping areas.
Testing smoke alarms and replacing batteries if needed. It’s also a great time to check carbon monoxide alarms.
Practicing a home fire escape plan. Include at least two ways to get out of every room. Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone can meet. Practice your plan until everyone can escape in two minutes or less.
Free big band jazz concert
The Navy’s premier jazz ensemble is coming to Gloucester next week, one of 20 cities in seven states to host a performance during the band’s 2019 tour.
The U.S. Navy Band Commodores jazz ensemble will give a free performance Monday at 7:30 p.m. in the Putney Auditorium at Gloucester High School, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road.
The concert is a family-friendly event, entertaining to veterans, families, individuals and those interested in joining the Navy.
Jewelry on sale at MFA
Gloucester’s Jacqueline Ganim-DeFalco who makes sea glass jewelry and accessories, was juried into the Artisan Market at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. The popular holiday shopping event takes place next Saturday, Nov. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a special members opening at 9 a.m. Ganim-DeFalco is a member of Cape Ann Artisans and is the creator of Celebrate Wearable Art, which grew out of the seARTS Wearable Art Group founded in 2006.
The Museum of Fine Arts hosts this event to provide one-of-a-kind items from 18 areas including jewelry, fashion, and other artisan items that make great gifts. The event takes place in the Ruth and Carl J. Shapiro Family Courtyard. Artists will donate 40% of sales to the MFA. Members receive a 10% discount. Be sure to enter on the Huntington Avenue side of the museum.
