The Essex County Greenbelt Association has announced its 2021 Virtual Film & Lecture Series as Land, Sea, Community/Coastal Climate Resilience.
Funded by a Coastal Resilience grant from the Massachusetts Office of Coastal Zone Management, the series kicks off Wednesday, Jan. 6, with a watch party and discussion for the award-winning documentary "Rising Tides" — an exploration in coastal erosion and climate change along the Eastern seaboard.
All events are free, but registration at ecga.org/filmseries is required to get the link to participate online.
*Jan. 6, 6:30 p.m.: Watch party and discussion for the award-winning documentary "Rising Tides" that explores coastal erosion and climate change along the Eastern seaboard.
*Jan 14, 6 p.m.: Tune in to learn how the Great Marsh protects coastal communities and how scientists like Mass Audubon's Danielle Perry, PhD, are working to protect the Great Marsh.
*Feb. 10, 2 p.m.: Learn about the impact of climate change on the wildlife along the coasts with Parker River National Wildlife Refuge's Wildlife Biologist Nancy Pau.
*Feb. 23, 6 p.m.: Explore the coastal processes that form and change barrier beaches (such as Plum Island) over time with science writer and NOVA consultant Bill Sargent.
*March 3, 4:30 p.m.: Two local organizations talk about what they are doing to ensure that planning for climate change solutions is equitable for all communities.
*March 24, 6:30 p.m.: Watch festival-winning documentary "Sacred Cod," followed by a moderated discussion about the effects of climate change on Gloucester's fishing industry.