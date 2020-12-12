Talk of the Times: What would make growing old on Cape Ann easier?

SeniorCare Inc. is asking Cape Ann residents to it Needs Assessment Survey this weekend.
As one of the federally designated Area Agencies on Aging in Massachusetts, SeniorCare coordinates the operations of community services for older adults in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex, Manchester, Ipswich, Beverly, Topsfield, Hamilton and Wenham. Every four years, the agency conducts the Community Needs Assessment to evaluate the needs of older adults and caregivers. The results help SeniorCare make informed decisions about which services should be developed, planned, and funded.
Specifically, the agency wants to find out what people require to age well in the communities it serves. SeniorCare wants to reach older adults, caregivers, community partners, network professionals, community residents, people already being served, and those not served yet.
The survey, which only takes a few minutes to complete, closes Monday, Dec. 14. It can be found by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/seniorcareneedsassessment
Holiday Shopping Spree
Shopping small and local Saturday, Dec. 12, could win you a gift certificate to a downtown merchant. The more you shop in your favorite downtown Gloucester stores, the better your chance is to win.
The Gloucester Downtown Association has organized its Holiday Shopping Spree. Each time you make a purchase at participating business, you'll be invited to fill out a ticket for your chance to win one of three combined gift certificates. The spree ends at 5 p.m. Saturday and the winners will be drawn Monday.
Gift checksDon't know what to give for the holidays but want to support local businesses? A Cape Ann Gift Check may be just the thing.
The checks are available in denominations of $10 or more, plus a 50-cent fee, and may be used at more than 200 participating Cape Ann businesses; a list may be found at
https://capeannchamber.com/cape-ann-gift-checks/
Check may be purchased during business hours at the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce office, 24 Harbor Loop; Shaw’s Super Market at 7 Railroad Ave.and 127 Eastern Ave.; and Tuck’s Candy & Gifts, 15 Main Street, Rockport.