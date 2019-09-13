As it opens its 68th concert season later this month, Cape Ann Symphony has launched a Young Musicians’ Competition to give a young music student on the North Shore the opportunity to play with the symphony and work with conductor Yoichi Udagawa.
The competition is open to sixth- to 12th-graders who play orchestral instruments. Musicians other than pianists are encouraged to submit a video audition. The winner will be invited to perform with the Cape Ann Symphony at the Holiday Pops concert on Nov. 30, as well as receive a scholarship to support his or her music education.
Udagawa said he is excited to introduce the competition and mentor the next generation of musicians.
“The amazing level of music talent of young people today is inspiring and makes all of us very optimistic about the future,” Udagawa said. “Never have so many young musicians played at such a high level — and we are really looking forward to performing with the winner.”
Cape Ann Symphony Board President Fran White shared the conductor’s excitement.
“Cape Ann Symphony continues to grow,” said White. “I want to thank Dr. Ed Marsh, and his wife, Ann Marsh, for their generous contribution that has allowed us to introduce this program and expand our outreach.”
The deadline for submissions is Sept. 30. For details on submission guidelines, visit www.capeannsymphony.org.
An original Lane at auction
Gloucester always has ample stories about the fine arts. In this instance, an oil painting by native son Fitz Henry Lane (1804-1865) is among the major paintings that will be offered at Skinner’s American and European Works of Art auction in Boston on Friday, Sept. 27.
The oil on canvas is titled “Vessel Returning from Surinam,” measures 18 by 301/4 inches and is framed. Its estimated to bring $80,000 to $120,000.
According to the auction lot description, the provenance of the work is stated as: “Probably Dr. Greenleaf, Gloucester, Massachusetts; to his daughter Harriet Greenleaf Whitman; to the parents of the current owner, by family descent.”
The lot description also noted that this work will be included in the Fitz Henry Lane online catalogue raisonné, www.fitzhenrylaneonline.org, managed by the Cape Ann Museum in Gloucester. Skinner’s thanked Sam Holdsworth and the Cape Ann Museum for their assistance with this lot.
For the full lot description, visit www.skinnerinc.com/auctions/3293B/lots/241.
A theatrical shout-out
During the course of an interview with Sam Weisman, the director of Gloucester Stage Company’s current production, “The Lifespan of a Fact,” the conversation turned to other theater works of note.
He saw the “The Lehman Trilogy” last October at The National Theatre in London, and then again in April at The Park Avenue Armory in New York City.
“Three actors, with no props, play countless characters, weaving a story that goes from 1848 to 2008. It’s one of the top five theater pieces I’ve ever seen. Sam Mendes and company have created a powerful and emotional narrative about the American spirit, and what is crucial about our country as a place that welcomes immigrants. Not to be missed,” said Weisman.
For those on Cape Ann, they only have to travel to the next town if they want to see the production broadcast through National Theatre in HD on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 7 p.m. at Rockport Music’s Shalin Liu Performance Center.
“The story of a family and a company that changed the world. Academy Award-winner Sam Mendes (“Skyfall,” “The Ferryman”) directs Simon Russell Beale, Adam Godley and Ben Miles who play the Lehman Brothers, their sons and grandsons. On a cold September morning in 1844 a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside. Dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish — Lehman Brothers — spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, and triggers the largest financial crisis in history,” according to the synopsis.
This five-time Olivier Award-nominated play features set designs from Es Devlin and will be broadcast live from London’s West End as part of National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday season.
Weisman has a long history in the entertainment world. He has directed film, television, and theater. He has directed or produced more than 200 television episodes, ranging from “L.A. Law,” “Law and Order,” “Monk,” to “The Bernie Mac Show.” Weisman’s theater too has received recognition, including multiple Drama-Logue and LA Weekly Awards, and Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Best Director honors for the West Coast premieres of Harold Pinter’s “Betrayal” and Simon Gray’s “The Common Pursuit.” In other work, he was the co-creator and executive producer of NBC’s “The Sing Off,” an a cappella singing competition. He now resides in the Boston area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.