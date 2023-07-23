The Gloucester Rotary Club is seeking high quality digital photos that show the beauty of Cape Ann throughout the year for use in its fundraising 2024 calendar.
The club will publish the 12-month Cape Ann photo calendar as a fundraiser, with all profits going to its many community and international activities.
The calendar will feature one photo per month, so images from each season are needed. The club is looking for images of landscapes, seascapes, harbor scenes, sunrises or sunsets, boats, wildlife, etc., taken in Gloucester, Rockport, Essex and Manchester-by-the-Sea.
The photographers of the photos chosen will receive $50 and be credited in the calendar.
Full contest rules and requirements are available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org. All entries must be received by noon, Tuesday, Aug. 15.
More information about the Rotary Club of Gloucester is available online at www.gloucesterrotary.org and www.facebook.com/RotaryGloucesterMA.
The mission of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace through its fellowship of business, professional, and community leaders.
Fish meeting
The Northwest Atlantic Fisheries Organization (NAFO) Consultative Committee meets annually to ensure that the interests of U.S. stakeholders in the fisheries of the Northwest Atlantic Ocean are adequately represented at the organization’s Annual Meeting on Aug. 16. NAFO Consultative Committee members and all other interested U.S. stakeholders are invited to attend in person or virtually.
The meeting will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3 in person at the Greater Atlantic Regional Fisheries Office, 55 Great Republic Drive in Gloucester, or virtually via Google Meets. Visit https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/event/ for additional information.
Beam signing
The official beam signing for the YMCA of the North Shore’s John J. Meany Senior Affordable Housing Project at 71 Middle St. is Tuesday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to noon. The public is invited.
YMCA of the North Shore CEO Chris Lovasco will offer remarks. This event will be held rain or shine.