TALKOF THE TIMES: Changes at Cape Ann Savings

Donald Wallaga is Cape Ann Savings Bank's new vice president and chief financial officer.
The Gloucester-based bank hired Wallaga as it prepared for the transition of Marianne Smith from executive vice president and CFO to the role of bank president.
Bob Gillis retired Friday as president after 45 years working at the institution. He remains as a tri-chairperson for Gloucester400, the city’s quadricentennial celebration that is scheduled to kick off in 2023.
Wallaga comes to Cape Ann Savings Bank with more than 30 years of banking and regulatory experience in the areas of finance, accounting, operations, regulatory reporting, and balance sheet management. He started his career in banking in deposit operations, migrating to accounting and finance after receiving received his bachelor's degree in business administration from Salem State University and his Master in Business Administration in Finance from Northeastern University.
He previously held positions at Brookline Bancorp, Patriot Community Bank and most recently at East Cambridge Savings Bank where he served as vice president, controller and senior finance officer.
Wallaga has been active in volunteerism, serving with Samaritans Boston. The Amesbury native enjoys skiing, snowboarding and kayaking in his spare time and currently resides in Boston.
Lights off at the Beacon
A free weekly paper is no more.
The Cape Ann Beacon printed its last edition on Friday, July 30, as its parent company GateHouse Media made a decision to discontinue publishing.
“I will still be taking care of other Gannett newspapers on the North Shore,” said editor Jane Fosberry Enos, a Gloucester resident.
Gannett and GateHouse merged in November of 2019.