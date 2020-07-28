Tarr among 6 lawmakers named to draft final policing bill

SAM DORAN/SHNS file photo/State Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr, R-Gloucester, voted present on the state's police reform bill saying there were questions and groups wishing to have a voice on the issue weren't included. However, "This is a situation where there is no turning back, and there shouldn't be any turning back," he said. He is part of six-member Senate and House group seeking to reach a concensus on the bill.