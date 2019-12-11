Tarr collecting toys on tour Thursday

Like Rudolph leading Santa's sleigh team, state Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr of Gloucester will once again headline thes annual North Shore Holiday Toy Drive.
Aubuchon Hardware, with the the support of Lyon Waugh Auto Group and GEICO Insurance of Saugus, has partnered with Tarr and North Shore 104.9 to present the live broadcast of the toy drive tour on Thursday, Dec. 12. The tour begins in Lynn at 6 a.m. and runs through its end in Gloucester at 7 p.m.
The public is welcome to join Tarr and on-air radio personalities as they present free live entertainment, Santa and Mrs. Claus, special guests, and refreshments at nine stops on the North Shore and Cape Ann.
Visitors are encouraged to bring unwrapped toys, gift cards, or monetary donations; all donations received will go directly to local children in need.
“I’m honored to partner with North Shore 104.9, and by joining together this year, as we have in the past, we can make a real difference in the lives of children who need to know that we think it’s important for them to have a happy holiday,” Tarr said in a prepared statement. “It’s about more than a just toy; it’s about knowing they’re not forgotten.”
Tarr and company will be accepting toys Thursday at these locations:
6 to 7 a.m.: Capitol Diner, 431 Union St. Lynn. Benefits Family and Children’s Service of Greater Lynn Inc.
7:30 to 8:30 a.m.: Marblehead Village School, Marblehead. Benefits Salem Bates School.
9 to 10 a.m.: Flint Public Library, 1 S. Main St., Middleton. Benefits Neighbors in Need.
10:30 to 11:30 a.m.: First Ipswich Bank, 31 Market Street, Ipswich. Benefits Ipswich Caring.
Noon to 1 p.m.: Aubuchon Hardware, 50 Enon St., Beverly. Benefits Beverly Bootstraps.
1:30 to 2:30 p.m.: Lyon Waugh Auto Group, 7 Centennial Park, Peabody. Benefits Salem Public Schools, Pathways and Action Inc.
3 to 4 p.m.: Woodman’s, 121 Main St, Essex, Benefits Action Inc. for Essex and Manchester residents.
4:30 to 5:30 p.m.: Shalin Liu Performance Center, 37 Main St., Rockport. Benefits Action Inc.
6 to 7 p.m.: Cape Ann Savings Bank, 109 Main St., Gloucester. Benefits Action Inc.
